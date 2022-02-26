Ale Moreno says players added during the January transfer window are beginning to show up for Barcelona in big games. (1:45)

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barca, Real both aiming for Kounde

Barcelona and Real Madrid are battling in talks over a potential deal to sign Jules Kounde, according to Sky Sports Germany.

The Sevilla defender has been attracting plenty of interest in recent months, with a move that looked almost certain to Stamford Bridge not going through during the last summer window.

Despite Chelsea remaining in the race to get the deal over the line, any move will now be more difficult to achieve with the two biggest LaLiga clubs actively chasing the 23-year-old.

Sevilla are reported to be looking for a fee in the region of €70 million to agree to part ways with Kounde, who has remained a key part of their side this season in his 28 appearances.

The report adds that the three teams at the front of the queue have an equal chance of acquiring him, with Bayern Munich yet to launch an expected approach.

PAPER GOSSIP

- West Ham United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Atalanta are all monitoring the situation of Flamengo ace Gabriel "Gabigol" Barbosa, reveals Ekrem Konur. The three clubs were in the market for a No. 9 during the January transfer window, but after failing to find a solution, they are now looking towards the 25-year-old striker who contributed to 17 goals in 18 games in Brazil's Serie A last season.

- Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is keen to secure a deal for Chelsea star Levi Colwill, who has been impressing during his time on loan at Huddersfield Town. That's according to the Mirror, though the report also says that Thomas Tuchel may already have plans to give the 19-year-old defender a chance to prove himself when he returns from his loan spell in the Championship. He has made 21 league appearances for the Terriers this season.

- Torino will activate the clause in Josip Brekalo's loan deal from Wolfsburg to make his move permanent, according to Calciomercato. The 23-year-old winger has impressed during his time in Serie A, with six goals in 17 starts so far this season. That form has seen Il Toro's hierarchy make their decision quickly in whether to look to sign him on a permanent basis, with an official move available this summer.

- Tottenham Hotspur are ready to join Newcastle United in the race for Lille's Sven Botman, reports the Star. With Spurs keen to keep Antonio Conte in north London, Daniel Levy is looking to back him over the summer as he continues his project. A deal will reportedly cost in the region of £30m for the 22-year-old centre-back, though there is a competition for his signature with AC Milan also recently linked.

- Liverpool are keen to sign Darwin Nunez, reports Football Insider. The 22-year-old forward was recently linked with West Ham, though Benfica turned down a £40m bid for his services in January. The latest suggests that he is open to making the switch to play for Jurgen Klopp's side, with the Reds ready to make an official approach in the summer. It is reported that scouts were sent to watch Nunez during the Champions League knockout clash with Ajax Amsterdam.