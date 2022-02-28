LIVE Transfer Talk: Barcelona closing in on Franck Kessie deal

Franck Kessie is wanted by some of Europe's biggest clubs. Giuseppe Cottini/Getty Images

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Kessie could be bound for Camp Nou

Barcelona are moving closer to signing AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie this summer, according to Sport.

Kessie, 25, is out of contract at the end of the season and has already told the Rossoneri that he will not be extending his five-year stay at San Siro.

The Ivory Coast international's situation has also been monitored by Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, while sources told ESPN's James Olley in December that Tottenham Hotspur were planning to make an lucrative offer for him to sign a pre-contract agreement.

However, Sport reports that over the past month talks between Kessie and Barcelona have been progressing well, and that each round of negotiations brings the two parties closer to an agreement.

Kessie, who spent two years on loan at Milan from Atalanta before joining them permanently for €25 million in 2019, has made 163 Serie A appearances for the club and scored 34 league goals

- ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.)

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

LIVE BLOG

09.46 GMT: Former United States midfielder Jesse Marsch is the leading contender to succeed Marcelo Bielsa as Leeds United manager, sources have told ESPN's Tom Hamilton.

Bielsa was sacked on Sunday after a torrid week for Leeds, first suffering a 6-0 defeat away to Liverpool on Wednesday before enduring a 4-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at home on Saturday in what turned out to be Bielsa's final match.

Marsch, 48, left Bundesliga side RB Leipzig by mutual consent in December, five months after taking charge, and sources said he is the No.1 candidate for the vacancy at Elland Road.

He previously won two Austrian league titles at FC Salzburg. Marsch began his managerial career at Montreal Impact in 2011 and also managed New York Red Bulls. Ralf Rangnick, now Manchester United's interim manager, employed Marsch as his assistant during his time at Leipzig.

- Kane-Son become Premier League's all-time top-scoring partnership vs. Leeds

08.52 GMT: Real Madrid would like on-loan winger Take Kubo to be part of their squad next season, Diario AS reports, but need Vinicius Junior to be granted Spanish nationality first.

LaLiga clubs are allowed three non-European players in their squads, and Madrid's places are currently occupied by Brazilians Vinicius, Rodrygo and Eder Militao.

Vinicius began the process of seeking citizenship in 2020, with South Americans able to do so after two years of residence in Spain, but the pandemic has led to bureaucratic delays with applications.

Kubo, 20, has spent the last three seasons on loan at Real Mallorca, Getafe, Villarreal and now back at Mallorca, and according to AS has done enough this year to form part of Madrid's plans for 2022-23, if Vinicius' situation is resolved in time.

08.00 GMT: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel believes Roman Abramovich's decision to pass stewardship to the club's trustees will "change nothing" in the day-to-day running of the club.

Abramovich announced on Saturday night his intention to take a step back from his involvement with the Blues while retaining ownership of the team he bought for £140 million in 2003. Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia and technical and performance adviser Petr Cech are responsible for running the club with Abramovich, until this weekend, retaining final sign-off on big decisions including the future of head coaches and player transfers.

Although his statement made no mention of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the Russian billionaire's ties with Chelsea had attracted extra scrutiny that Tuchel admitted was affecting his team's preparation for Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

After watching the Blues lose 11-10 on penalties at the end of 120 goal-less minutes at Wembley, Tuchel was asked for his reaction to Abramovich's move.

"For the news yesterday, I think it will change nothing for me on a daily basis. This is how I understand it. I'm in close contact with Marina and Petr Cech to the run the first team and to give my input and give my very best so we are able to win football matches. This will not change and I think it will not change with the news from yesterday."

- Carabao Cup final: Stream the replay on ESPN+ (U.S.)