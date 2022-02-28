The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Miami set plan for PSG's Messi

Inter Miami CF co-owner Jorge Mas has suggested that David Beckham's links with Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi could help the MLS side tempt the Argentina playmaker to Florida.

That's according to Goal, who are reporting that the Major League Soccer side will make an audacious attempt to bring Messi to the DRV-PNK Stadium either this or next summer.

Mas said: "Leo Messi is still one of the best players in the world, his skills have not diminished. I think, and David has a relationship with him, if he does leave PSG, at the time he leaves it, we'd love to see Lionel Messi be a player at Inter Miami and be part of our community.

"Can it happen? Look, we'll push. I'm an optimist at heart. Could I see that happening? It's a possibility."

Beckham finished his stellar career at PSG before entering the world of MLS club ownership. Now entering its third year in the league, Miami aim to convince Messi to join after previous signings such as striker Gonzalo Higuain and midfielder Blaise Matuidi, although the latter will no longer continue playing at Miami.

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi has a two-year deal in the French capital, with PSG having the option of a third year next summer. The 34-year-old is yet to reach his top form at the since his switch from Barcelona last year, scoring just seven times in 23 appearances so far.

An early escape route could tempt Messi, who has previously expressed interest in playing in MLS.

08.00 GMT: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel believes Roman Abramovich's decision to pass stewardship to the club's trustees will "change nothing" in the day-to-day running of the club.

Abramovich announced on Saturday night his intention to take a step back from his involvement with the Blues while retaining ownership of the team he bought for £140 million in 2003. Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia and technical and performance adviser Petr Cech are responsible for running the club with Abramovich, until this weekend, retaining final sign-off on big decisions including the future of head coaches and player transfers.

Although his statement made no mention of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the Russian billionaire's ties with Chelsea had attracted extra scrutiny that Tuchel admitted was affecting his team's preparation for Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

After watching the Blues lose 11-10 on penalties at the end of 120 goal-less minutes at Wembley, Tuchel was asked for his reaction to Abramovich's move.

"For the news yesterday, I think it will change nothing for me on a daily basis. This is how I understand it. I'm in close contact with Marina and Petr Cech to the run the first team and to give my input and give my very best so we are able to win football matches. This will not change and I think it will not change with the news from yesterday."

