The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Dortmund to step up for Werner

Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Chelsea forward Timo Werner, as has been reported by Sky Sports Deutschland.

There haven't been any concrete negotiations yet, but it is felt that the Germany international fits the profile of somebody who could enhance Marco Rose's squad.

It would see a return to Germany for the speedy 25-year-old, who scored scored 91 goals and provided 42 assists in 222 Bundesliga appearances across his time with Stuttgart and RB Leipzig.

While he hasn't proven as productive in the Premier League, the tallies from his time in his homeland are seen as definite reasons for encouragement.

There is further reason for optimism as Werner's agent is Volker Struth, who recently engineered Niklas Sule's move to Dortmund from Bayern Munich.

Money could prove an obstacle, though, as Werner joined Chelsea for €50 million in 2020 and currently earns €16m-per-season -- €4m more than Marco Reus, who is Dortmund's top-earner.

There is also the fact that Chelsea are not dissatisfied with Werner or pushing for a transfer, even if the Blues are willing to discuss a possible move.

Any deal could also depend on the situation surrounding Karim Adeyemi, with FC Salzburg wanting €40m for the Germany international while Dortmund don't want to go over €30m.

Could Timo Werner be heading back to the Bundesliga? Federico Maranesi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Paris Saint-Germain's hopes of signing Kylian Mbappe to a new deal have long been reported, but Le Parisien have published new details that the French giants will hope can be a turning point. The 23-year-old's contract ends in the summer, but PSG have now offered him a new two-year contract that is worth a net €50m annually and includes "an XXL bonus."

- A deal between Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen and Barcelona is in its advanced stages after the Catalans improved their offer and had direct contact with the Denmark defender, according to Fabrizio Romano. Christensen's deal at Stamford Bridge ends in the summer and Barcelona are now confident of signing him. Bayern Munich have still not given up hope of making the signing.

- AC Milan, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund are all interested in signing Ajax Amsterdam right-back Noussair Mazraoui, as has been reported by De Telegraaf. The 24-year-old, who will leave Ajax when his contract ends in the summer, also has the attention of numerous Premier League clubs. However, the Morocco international currently has no interest in moving to England.

- Sassuolo and Lazio have inquired for Empoli's Nedim Bajrami in recent weeks, as has been reported by Calciomercato. The Albania international has impressed this season and the Neroverdi would have liked to sign him immediately, while the Biancocelesti would prefer to wait until next summer before making their move.

- Atletico Madrid reports that they are now moving for Gil Vicente's Samuel Lino, according to AS. The Brazilian has 15 goal contributions in all competitions, which has led to Atleti aiming to bring him in before a move to a bigger Portuguese club.

- Marca have suggested that Ousmane Dembele's situation at Barcelona will be resolved at the end of the season and that patience will be key. The Frenchman's current deal comes to an end this summer, making it vital that an agreement is reached. There are currently differences of opinion when it comes to the contract being offered to the 24-year-old, meaning there is plenty of work to be done before Dembele's future is secured.