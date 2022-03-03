LIVE Transfer Talk: Atletico Madrid, Premier League trio want PSG's Wijnaldum

Georginio Wijnaldum has been left frustrated over a lack of playing time at PSG and could leave this summer. Photo by Erwin Spek/Soccrates/Getty Images

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Wijnaldum ready to leave PSG?

Georginio Wijnaldum made the switch to Paris Saint-Germain last summer as one of a number of star-studded free transfers for Les Parisiens during the transfer window.

However, it has not quite gone to plan for the Netherlands international, who has struggled to break into the first team since his arrival at the Parc des Princes.

As a result, AS reports a number of teams are eyeing a potential move if the 31-year-old leaves at the end of the season. Among those reportedly interested are Atletico Madrid, West Ham United, Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

Part of Wijnaldum's struggles in the French capital could be due to the system, with the side often playing a 4-2-3-1 rather than a 4-3-3, which he often played in at Liverpool before the move.

For Atletico Madrid, Wijnaldum is seen as player to fill a void in their midfield ranks, with 27-year-old summer signing Rodrigo de Paul -- starting just 15 times in the league this season -- having not quite settled into life in LaLiga since his switch from Udinese.

Atleti's midfield clearout includes the departure of Saul, who scored in Chelsea's FA Cup win over Luton Town on Wednesday, after leaving the Rojiblancos for the Blues on loan last summer, and Hector Herrera on his way Major League Soccer side the Houston Dynamo at the end of the campaign.

LIVE BLOG

08.00 GMT: Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has emerged as a surprise short-term option as Manchester United explore contingency plans in their pursuit of a new manager, sources have told ESPN's Rob Dawson.

Ancelotti has a close personal relationship with Sir Alex Ferguson, someone new United CEO Richard Arnold has sought advice from since taking over from Ed Woodward earlier this year.

United are hopeful of making a long-term appointment ahead of next season after drawing up a five-man shortlist which includes Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag.

Sources have told ESPN that Ferguson is an admirer of Pochettino but has recommended that the club consider Ancelotti if the former Tottenham Hotspur boss rules himself out of the running.

Ancelotti, in charge at Real Madrid, is seen as the type of coach who could be successful during a short stint because of his extensive experience in the Premier League and Champions League while also having a track record of managing squads full of high-profile players.