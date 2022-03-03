Florian Wirtz became the youngest ever player to score 10 Bundesliga goals with these strikes this season. (2:16)

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barca, Real, Bayern in for Wirtz

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are monitoring a potential move for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, writes Fabrizio Romano.

The 18-year-old is the latest youngster to come through at the Bundesliga club, having replaced Kai Havertz, who left for Chelsea in 2020 for a deal worth over £70 million.

The Germany international has scored seven goals and assisted 10 in the league this season, winning Bundesliga Player of the Month in September 2021. Leverkusen are hoping to keep hold of the youngster despite the interest, but could face a battle to do so.

Romano reports that a move could be unlikely for this summer, prompting a potential move in 2023. For the three sides listed, the extra year could be seen as a positive, with all of them linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland this summer in a potential transfer that would be costly.

Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz is in demand with some of the top teams in Europe. Joosep Martinson/Getty Images

Real Madrid have been in search of younger players in midfield, with the likes of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro all entering their 30s underscoring the need for central players in the future.

Barcelona could rival them, with the move for Wirtz fitting their model of bringing through youth talent, though whether they could compete financially during the club's fiscal crisis is another question.

For Bayern, Wirtz could serve as a potential replacement for Thomas Muller, who's deal expires in 2023.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Lyon are set to begin talks with Chelsea over the permanent signing of wing-back Emerson Palmieri, reports Ekrem Konur.

The Blues made an attempt to recall the Italy international from his loan with the Ligue 1 club in January following an injury to Ben Chilwell that has ruled him out for the rest of the season, however he stayed on his loan. The 27-year-old has made 21 appearances in the league and now could stay longer.

- Amid reports of a potential exit for striker Lautaro Martinez in the summer, Tuttosport says that Internazionale are interested in Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram.

Thuram, 24, has less than 18 months left on his deal and has struggled for minutes in the Bundesliga this season. That could lead to an exit for the forward, who can play anywhere across the front three.

- January saw the first two signings for Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur in Juventus duo Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski, but the summer window could provide a better barometer for how his Spurs side will look going forward.

And with so much time to plan how his squad will look, the Daily Mail reports that the Lilywhites are interested in adding RB Leipzig youngster Josko Gvardiol. The defender often plays on the left of a back three, something that would suit Conte's style. The Bundesliga side are said to be reluctant to let the 20-year-old leave the club, though.

- Chelsea remain interested in a move for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt in the summer, but the Netherlands international could yet sign a new deal with the Bianconeri, according to Calciomercato.

The Blues have been linked with a number of centre-backs for the future, with Thomas Tuchel set to lose as many as three of their own defenders as free agents at the end of the season. De Ligt, 22, is one of those that has been linked and the club remain interested. However, despite comments about the potential of leaving the Turin-based club a few months back, De Ligt could now sign a new deal after a change of heart.

- AC Milan have been offered a number of strikers for the summer as the Rossoneri look to freshen up their attacking ranks, says Rudy Galetti.

The Serie A club have Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 40, out of contract in the summer, leaving Olivier Giroud, 35, as one of their only central striking options at the end of the season. As a result, the hierarchy have been offered a number of strikers who are set to be free agents themselves. Galetti reports that Torino's Andrea Belotti, Liverpool's Divock Origi and Andrej Kramaric of Hoffenheim have been suggested, with the club set to evaluate the options.