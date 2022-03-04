Transfer Talk: Chelsea sale could expedite Jorginho move to Juventus

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Juventus after Chelsea's Jorginho

Jorginho could be set for a Stamford Bridge exit as Juventus circle over a summer transfer for the Chelsea midfielder, according to Calciomercato.

The 30-year-old is reported to be a target for Massimiliano Allegri's side, with the Bianconeri confident that they can convince the Italy international to make the switch to the Allianz Stadium.

Jorginho has previously said that he wanted to return to the Serie A, but recent reports of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich wanting to sell the club could mean that move takes place sooner than anticipated.

The Italian outlet believes that Jorginho will push for a move if the Blues are taken over by a new owner, and that would end a four-year spell with Chelsea after he arrived in west London from Napoli in 2018 for £50 million.

Jorginho has made 34 appearances for Thomas Tuchel's side this season, though there will be little the club can do if he decides to press for a move without risking losing him on a free transfer in 2023.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Borussia Dortmund are considering making a move for Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, reveals Pedro Almeida. The Bundesliga side are keeping a close eye on the 24-year-old winger's contract situation, with still no resolution over his deal at the Camp Nou. Dembele is reported to be fond of playing in Germany, adding to the chances of potential return to the club he joined Barcelona from in 2017.

- Barcelona have made Erling Haaland their priority target for the summer, Goal reports. The story says that the Blaugrana have given up their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe as they believe that Real Madrid have secured a deal for him. The hierarchy at the LaLiga giants are well aware they will need to raise funds by offloading players if to have any chance at landing the 21-year-old Borussia Dortmund star.

- There's been plenty of interest in Georginio Wijnaldum in recent months, and the latest suggests that Paris Saint-Germain could be prepared to let him go. Sport writes that the Ligue 1 club is looking for a fee in the range of £21m for the 31-year-old midfielder, with Aston Villa one of the clubs who are looking to get a deal over the line as well.

- Juventus are closing in on resolving two contract situations, according to Tuttosport. The Serie A club is still working to reach an agreement with Paulo Dybala, but there is more promise in talks involving Juan Cuadrado and Mattia De Sciglio. The report suggests that both full-backs could sign new terms soon at the Allianz Stadium, with Allegri keen to keep them as part of his squad.

- Uncertainty over the future of Xavi Simons could now become clear with PSG prepared to offer a long-term contract with improved terms, reveals Fabrizio Romano. The 18-year-old midfielder was on the radar of Barcelona earlier on in the season as contract talks stumbled, but PSG have now made their intentions clear with hopes of keeping him at the Parc des Princes.