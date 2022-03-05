Gab & Juls debate whether Thomas Tuchel and his Chelsea players will be affected by Roman Abramovich's decision. (0:57)

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man Utd to offer Nkunku pay boost

Manchester United could offer RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku a big pay boost with the Daily Star reporting that Premier League side could treble his wages.

Sources have previously told ESPN that interim manager Ralf Rangnick has urged United to step up their interest in the Leipzig maestro.

United reportedly scouted the 24-year-old at Leipzig's league win over Bochum last weekend, in which Nkunku scored the game's only goal in the 82nd minute.

Nkunku has a £62 million release clause in his contract, having become one of the emerging talents in Europe by recording an incredible 25 goals and 13 assists from 37 games in all competitions this term.

Rangnick and Nkunku have already worked together in the past, with the player joining Leipzig in 2019 when Rangnick was director of football.

Despite it being likely that the Red Devils will face competition for the Frenchman's signature, The Daily Star states that Nkunku would "jump at the chance" to be reunited with Rangnick at Old Trafford.

- ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.)

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

PAPER GOSSIP

- Everton, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain could all work together for a deal that would see Moise Kean join Les Parisiens, as reported by Calciomercato. The Italian is in the first year of a two-year loan at Juventus from the Toffees, where he has struggled for game time. That deal included a €4m loan fee for the second season, followed by an obligation to sign Keane for €28m. In order for the striker to leave Turin early, Everton are hoping to receive similar figures from PSG.

- Crystal Palace have joined the likes of Manchester United, West Ham United and Newcastle United in trying to sign Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara, according to The Sun. The 22-year-old will be a free agent as his OM contract approaches its culmination. The Eagles are also keen on Ajax Amsterdam's Edson Alvarez, though the Mexico international's £30m transfer fee could make Palace look elsewhere.

- Joe Rodon has decided that he wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur due to a lack of game time, says Football Insider. The Welshman is yet to play a single Premier League minute under Antonio Conte, after potential January moves to Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion fell through. The defender's mind is now made up that he wants to depart.

- West Ham United are hoping to sign Lille midfielder Amadou Onana, with Lille wanting at least £20m for the 20-year-old's transfer, according to The Sun. It is suggested that the Hammers are keen to sign the Belgium youth international at this early stage of his career, rather than waiting for his value to rocket as he develops further.

- Benfica goalkeeper Mile Svilar is in advanced talks with AS Roma, according to Nicolo Schira, and the Italian outfit has offered him a four-year contract with the option for another season. This comes after the 22-year-old goalkeeper decided that he would leave Benfica as a free agent when his contract ends in the summer.