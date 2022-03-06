Eden Hazard is committed to making things work at Real Madrid and wants to stay with the club. David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Hazard to tough it out at Real

Eden Hazard has no plans to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season despite a tough few years at the Santiago Bernabeu, writes Sport.

The 31-year-old's younger brother has revealed that Hazard, who has a contract with Real until 2024, and his family are happy in Madrid and have no plans to leave before his deal expires.

Speaking to Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuews, Hazard's brother said: "He is fine where he is, his family feels good there. He has a contract until 2024 and I think he will wait until then.

"Maybe he's playing a little less now and the team is functioning without him, but everyone knows how good he is."

Hazard joined Los Blancos from Chelsea in 2019 for an initial fee of around £88.5 million, but he has started just 10 games of his 25 appearances in Spain this season. Despite those challenges, the latest suggests that Hazard is prepared to stay and prove himself to Carlo Ancelotti.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Clubs across Europe are paying close attention to Julien Celestine, who has been impressing in Ligue 2 for Rodez, reports Foot Mercato. The 24-year-old has teams from the Eredivisie tracking him as well as Sampdoria, Hellas Verona and Sassuolo in Serie A. It is expected that clubs will step up their pursuit to seal a move in the summer for the star, who has made 21 appearances this season.

- Domenico Criscito is set to make a U-Turn on his proposed move to Toronto FC, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 35-year-old defender had a deal in place that would have seen him join the Reds in Major League Soccer immediately, but with hopes of helping Genoa in Serie A, he has decided to remain at the club. Toronto is expected to return to the table to complete the deal at the end of the Serie A season.

- Botafogo are looking to finalise a move for Argentina international Renzo Saravia, reveals Ekrem Konur. The Brasileiro Serie A side began talks back in January for the 28-year-old defender, and it is reported that he is ready to prioritise a move to the club despite receiving others offers in his home continent of South America. Saravia featured for Internacional last season, making 27 appearances.

- A number of teams from Italy are monitoring Hoffenheim forward Andrej Kramaric, writes Calciomercato. The report says that Internazionale, Juventus and AC Milan could all be potential destinations for the 30-year-old striker, with those teams looking to bolster their forward line in the summer. Kramaric has scored eight goals this season while registering two assists in 26 appearances in the Bundesliga.

- Paris Saint-Germain are set to delay contract talks with Angel Di Maria, according to Nicolo Schira. The Ligue 1 side is unsure whether to offer the 34-year-old winger a new deal, though they do have the option to activate a clause which would extend his current terms at the Parc des Princes by a year. He has made 24 appearances for PSG this season.