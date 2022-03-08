The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Juve ready to give up on Dybala as Barca, Atleti, Inter circle

Juventus could give up trying to persuade Paulo Dybala to sign a new contract if an agreement can't be reached once his representatives arrive in Turin on Thursday, reports Calciomercato.

Dybala's future has been up in the air throughout this season, as his deal expires in summer 2022, but the Allianz Stadium hierarchy are beginning to lose patience with the Argentina international.

It was recently reported that the Bianconeri were planning to offer Dybala a lower salary than initially proposed in November. To make things worse for the Serie A side, there is now interest from Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan, with all three clubs keen to land the 28-year-old on a free transfer this summer. Inter are reported to be at the head of the queue and prepared to offer him a higher salary than is on the table from Juve.

While he has contributed to 18 goals in 27 appearances this season, it appears as though Dybala's time in Turin is coming to an end.

LIVE BLOG

09.36 GMT: Sevilla sporting director Monchi has revealed that Brazilian defender Diego Carlos and Argentine winger Lucas Ocampos have both signed new deals.

While Monchi did not reveal the duration of the new contracts, the two players, whose previous contracts expired in June 2024, will remain in Seville for the foreseeable future.

Diego Carlos was a target of Newcastle United in recent transfer windows, while Ocampos was linked with Liverpool last year.

"We've renewed [the contracts of] Diego Carlos and Ocampos 14 months ago," Monchi said. "We didn't announce it for strategic reasons."

A key player for coach Julen Lopetegui, Diego Carlos, joined Sevilla from Nantes in the summer of 2019 and has made 36 appearances in all competitions this season.

Argentina international Ocampos has scored eight goals and set up four more in 31 appearances this season.

Monchi, meanwhile, has denied reports that his club are closing in on the signing of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco. The 29-year-old, who was a key player for Lopetegui in Spain's squad, becomes a free agent this summer and has featured 14 times this season for Madrid.

"I haven't heard Julen [Lopetegui] say that he wants Isco," Monchi said. "He's said that Isco is a good player. If you ask me, he is a good player... Lopetegui likes Isco and so do I but there's nothing."

09.02 GMT: Lautaro Martinez is fully committed to Inter Milan, his agent has declared.

Martinez, 24, joined Inter in 2018 and has scored 64 goals and set up 22 more in 168 appearances for the Nerazzurri. The Argentina international forward has scored 15 goals this season and, while he had not scored for three weeks, he found the back of the net three times in Friday's 5-0 league win over Salernitana.

"He will remain at Inter," Lautaro's agent Alejandro Camano told Sky Italy. "He signed [last year] a five-year contract [until June 2026] and he feels an Interista.

"Inter is the team of his heart. He is very happy in Milan. I can say it with certainty, there's no possibility that Lautaro will leave Inter. He is very keen to win with these colours."

08.30 GMT: Atletico Madrid midfielder Yannick Carrasco has revealed he turned down transfer options in January to stay in LaLiga.

Carrasco, 28, was linked with both Tottenham and Newcastle due to a £50m clause in his contract.

"These days, I feel very, very good. I'm at home. I'm well integrated. I'm an important player whether it be on the pitch or in the dressing room," the winger told RBTF. "I'm already at a certain age too, but football, as they say, you never know how to plan or predict the future.

"A few clubs knocked on my door this winter, but I'm good at Atlético, so I wanted to continue my adventure here."