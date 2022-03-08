Could Paulo Dybala walk away from Juventus this summer, and wind up in Barcelona, Madrid or Milan? Andrea Staccioli/Insidefoto/LightRocket via Getty Images

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Juve ready to give up on Dybala as Barca, Atleti, Inter circle

Juventus could give up on their hopes of signing forward Paulo Dybala to a new contract if an agreement can't be reached once his representatives arrive in Turin on Thursday, reports Calciomercato.

The 28-year-old Argentina international's future has been up in the air throughout this season, but with the Allianz Stadium hierarchy beginning to lose patience, he is unlikely to receive another offer if he rejects the terms offered this week.

It was recently reported that the Bianconeri were planning to offer Dybala a lower salary than what was initially proposed in 2021. To make things worse for the Serie A side, there is now interest from Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan, with all three clubs keen to land him on a free transfer this summer.

Just three months remain on the Juve No. 10's contract. While he has contributed to 18 goals in 27 appearances this season, it appears as though Dybala's time in Turin is coming to an end.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Paris Saint-Germain will target Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford if Kylian Mbappe leaves the French capital in the summer, reports the Mail. The 24-year-old England international is reportedly growing frustrated at Old Trafford, and would be willing to leave for the right opportunity, although the suggestion that Mauricio Pochettino -- long linked with a move to the United dugout this summer -- would like to keep Rashford could change that calculus.

- Barcelona are targeting a treble swoop of free transfers after they moved closer to securing the signing of Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen, according to Fabrizio Romano. Before the conclusion of what's been an up-and-down season at Camp Nou, manager Xavi wants to get AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta and Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui to sign pre-contract agreements to move to the Catalan capital this summer as free agents.

- Bayern Munich are convinced that Serge Gnabry will renew terms at the Allianz Arena before the end of the season, despite no progress being made over the 26-year-old forward's wages, according to Sky Sport Germany. Gnabry will soon enter the final year of his deal in Bavaria, and a number of clubs from the Premier League are keeping a close eye on the situation.

- A number of teams across Europe are monitoring Ajax winger Antony, reports Nicolo Schira. Bayern Munich are one of the teams, though he is also generating plenty of interest from the Premier League, with Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United all monitoring the situation of the 22-year-old Brazil international.

- Newcastle United will have competition from Juventus if they are to return to the negotiation table for Sassuolo forward Giacomo Raspadori, reports Nicolo Schira. The Magpies are said to have made an offer of €25 million in January for the 22-year-old Italy international, though the latest suggests that the Bianconeri have identified him as a potential reinforcement in the summer.

- Besiktas are keen on a move for Al-Nassr attacker Anderson Talisca but are concerned over his salary, according to Rudy Galetti. The former Brazil youth international is reported to earn around €5m a year in the Saudi Professional League, and the Turkish Super Lig club would want him to take a pay cut if they are to make a formal approach.