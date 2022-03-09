Robert Lewandowski has once again been in fine form for Bayern Munich this season. Boris Streubel/Getty Images

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man United planning Lewandowski move?

Manchester United are monitoring the situation of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski with the hope of signing him this summer, reports Sky Sports Deutschland.

The Poland international offered a reminder of just how lethal he can be during Bayern's Champions League second leg against RB Salzburg, incredibly scoring a hat trick in the first 23 minutes of a 7-1 thrashing of the Austrian side.

However, Lewandowski's future at the Bavarian giants is not certain -- with contract extension talks on hold -- something the Red Devils could look to take advantage of with his current deal ending in the summer of 2023.

The report gives two reasons why Bayern are dragging their heels on giving Lewandowski an extension.

The first is that the Bayern front office is interested in Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, whose release clause in the region of €60 million to €70 million will come into play in the summer. The second is that Lewandowski is one of Bayern's top earners, making €25m-per-year -- a figure the Bundesliga leaders could look to get off the books.

It is unclear what the 33-year-old would ask for in an extension and what Bayern would be willing to offer, especially with their financial constraints due to the ongoing impacts of the coronavirus.

Bayern will look to work on an extension in the spring, adds the report. And while there has been no official approach, Man United will be watching how things develop as they desperately look for a striker to lead their line in the 2022-23 season.

- Paris Saint-Germain are keeping tabs on the situation of Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo, reports Diario Sport, with Chelsea and Manchester United having also looked into signing the Uruguay international.