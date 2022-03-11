Herculez Gomez says Christian Pulisic has raised his level of play for Chelsea just in time for the USMNT's final World Cup qualifiers. (1:42)

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Pulisic could land in Serie A

Amid uncertainty surrounding the future of Chelsea, Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Juventus are interested in as many as four players from the Blues in the summer -- with United States star Christian Pulisic on the list.

Any transfer business for Chelsea going forward could be complicated, though, as the club's owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK Government, freezing his assets including the team.

They will operate under a new "Russia Regulations" licence, allowing the club to continue footballing operations, but putting restrictions on certain things such as the ability to renew contracts or transfer players.

However, despite that fact, the Bianconeri are said to be eyeing a number of players for the summer if they can sign them from Chelsea.

The 23-year-old Pulisic, who was left out of the squad that beat Norwich City 3-1 on Thursday, is yet to secure a regular spot in the starting team, scoring four and assisting once in 14 Premier League appearances this season.

The USMNT attacker isn't the only one who is in Juve's sights, though, as Hakim Ziyech is also viewed as another signing in the striking department if Massimiliano Allegri can't land Nicolo Zaniolo from AS Roma.

Midfielder Jorginho is said to be a priority option to bring back to Serie A, with his deal expiring in 2023, while defender Antonio Rudiger is also a potential option as he is a free agent in the summer.

09.36 GMT: Barcelona football director Mateu Alemany has confirmed that goalkeeper Inaki Pena, who had a starring role against Barcelona in Thursday's 0-0 draw at Camp Nou, will return to the club in the future.

The Spanish goalkeeper joined Galatasaray on a six-month loan deal from Barca in January, and made several fine saves in the first leg of their Europa League round-of-16 tie on Thursday.

"We are very happy with Inaki Pena," Alemany said. "He is a Barcelona asset and will return. He was brave to go out on loan and acquire experience and this spell will do him well."

Peña, meanwhile, said after Thursday's game that he is ready to return to Barca.

"Yes I see myself prepared to play at Barcelona," he said. "I've had to leave [the club] to be able to prove it. I knew that I wanted to play and add minutes. Here [at Galatasaray], they have given me that confidence. I did the right thing to leave [Barcelona]."

08.51 GMT: Celtic coach Ange Postecoglou has said that "there will always be an open door" for former Bhoys captain Scott Brown to return to the club.

Brown, 36, left Parkhead after 14 years at the club last summer to join Aberdeen in a player-coach role, but announced on Tuesday that he would be leaving them after just nine months and 33 appearances to focus on his coaching development.

"From my perspective, I don't think anyone should be in any doubt that there will always be an open door here for Scott Brown," Postecoglou told reporters. "The guy is one of the legends of this football club and will go down as one of the greatest ever.

"In terms of what he wants to do with his future, he's best placed to answer that. He's obviously made a decision right now and then after that, it's up to him.

"From my perspective, he's a guy who I've admired from afar but having been here for the last nine months and hearing about him and the kind of person he was -- as much a footballer -- he's left a massive legacy here at the football club. From that perspective, whatever he does in the future I'm sure there will always be a welcome place for him here."

08.00 GMT: ESPN's James Olley explains what the sanctions imposed on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich mean for the club, including their ability to sign players in the summer transfer window

"Chelsea will have been planning for the summer despite the transfer market currently being closed, but no new transactions can be agreed while the club is frozen. Outstanding payments on existing deals -- for example, players already at the club signed on deals where the cost was spread over a number of years -- will continue as normal, assuming the cash exists in the club to meet those obligations. Sources have told ESPN that this includes payments relating to the deals for Ben Chilwell from Leicester City and Timo Werner from Red Bull Leipzig."

- Four clubs are said to have emerged as interested parties in a deal for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, according to Tuttomercato. The 28-year-old is a free agent in the summer, despite claims earlier in the season that he would sign a new contract to stay at the club longer. The situation has changed, with an exit looking more likely. As a result, four clubs are said to be interested, with Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City and Tottenham all listed.

- Manchester United are monitoring a move for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele in the summer, says the Daily Mail. The 25-year-old has scored nine goals with two assists in just 19 appearances Ligue 1this season, having struggled in the early stages due to an injury. He has since returned and the Red Devils are said to be scouting him as a potential option to replace Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani up front.

- Arsenal and Leicester City are interested in a move for Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi, according to Calciomercato. The 27-year-old's deal with the Serie A side lasts until 2024, and his performances have impressed. The Italy international has 12 goals and 14 assists in 25 league appearances this season, attracting interest from the aforementioned Premier League clubs.

- A number of teams are monitoring a potential deal for Ajax full-back Noussair Mazraoui, reports Calciomercato. Mazraoui confirmed that he intends to leave the Eredivisie side at the end of the season, with his current deal expiring in the summer. That has led to speculation over his next move, with a host of clubs interested. Barcelona, AC Milan, Arsenal and Leeds United are all said to be eyeing a move.

- Centre-back Joe Gomez has struggled to force his way back into the Liverpool team this season after injury, making just five appearances behind Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order. As a result, 90min says that the 24-year-old is looking to force a move away in the summer, with potential interest across the Premier League. Tottenham, Newcastle United, Leicester and West Ham United are listed as leading the way for making a potential offer.