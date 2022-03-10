Herculez Gomez says Christian Pulisic has raised his level of play for Chelsea just in time for the USMNT's final World Cup qualifiers. (1:42)

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Pulisic could land in Serie A

Amid uncertainty surrounding the future of Chelsea, Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Juventus are interested in as many as four players from the Blues in the summer -- with United States star Christian Pulisic on the list.

Any transfer business for Chelsea going forward could be complicated, though, as the club's owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK Government, freezing his assets including the team.

They will operate under a new "Russia Regulations" licence, allowing the club to continue footballing operations, but putting restrictions on certain things such as the ability to renew contracts or transfer players.

However, despite that fact, the Bianconeri are said to be eyeing a number of players for the summer if they can sign them from Chelsea.

The 23-year-old Pulisic, who was left out of the squad that beat Norwich City 3-1 on Thursday, is yet to secure a regular spot in the starting team, scoring four and assisting once in 14 Premier League appearances this season.

The USMNT attacker isn't the only one who is in Juve's sights, though, as Hakim Ziyech is also viewed as another signing in the striking department if Massimiliano Allegri can't land Nicolo Zaniolo from AS Roma.

Midfielder Jorginho is said to be a priority option to bring back to Serie A, with his deal expiring in 2023, while defender Antonio Rudiger is also a potential option as he is a free agent in the summer.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Four clubs are said to have emerged as interested parties in a deal for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, according to Tuttomercato.

The 28-year-old is a free agent in the summer, despite claims earlier in the season that he would sign a new contract to stay at the club longer. The situation has changed, with an exit looking more likely. As a result, four clubs are said to be interested, with Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City and Tottenham all listed.

- Manchester United are monitoring a move for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele in the summer, says the Daily Mail. The 25-year-old has scored nine goals with two assists in just 19 appearances Ligue 1this season, having struggled in the early stages due to an injury. He has since returned and the Red Devils are said to be scouting him as a potential option to replace Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani up front.

- Arsenal and Leicester City are interested in a move for Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi, according to Calciomercato.

The 27-year-old's deal with the Serie A side lasts until 2024, and his performances have impressed. The Italy international has 12 goals and 14 assists in 25 league appearances this season, attracting interest from the aforementioned Premier League clubs.

- A number of teams are monitoring a potential deal for Ajax full-back Noussair Mazraoui, reports Calciomercato.

Mazraoui confirmed that he intends to leave the Eredivisie side at the end of the season, with his current deal expiring in the summer. That has led to speculation over his next move, with a host of clubs interested. Barcelona, AC Milan, Arsenal and Leeds United are all said to be eyeing a move.

- Centre-back Joe Gomez has struggled to force his way back into the Liverpool team this season after injury, making just five appearances behind Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order.

As a result, 90Min.com says that the 24-year-old is looking to force a move away in the summer, with potential interest across the Premier League. Tottenham, Newcastle United, Leicester and West Ham United are listed as leading the way for making a potential offer.