The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: City leading chase for Haaland?

Erling Haaland is just about the most wanted man in football, and The Daily Mail reports that Manchester City now have a deal in place to sign the Borussia Dortmund frontman.

The report states that the 21-year-old will choose to play at the Etihad, adding that personal terms have been discussed and the framework of the deal is ready to be signed off by City bosses.

Haaland has a release clause of £63 million -- a relative bargain given his talents -- but Mino Raiola's agent fees and a signing-on bonus is likely to take the total towards £100m, adds the story.

This is still said to be affordable for City, who have made the Dortmund star their main priority in the transfer market.

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have shown interest in him, but City now appear to have emerged as the biggest competition for Haaland's services along with Real Madrid.

Despite this, City are the favourites to sign Haaland and the expectation is that he will be lining up for Pep Guardiola next term.

One of the biggest questions surrounding the current City side is whether they would benefit from having a natural striker and Haaland is just that, having scored an incredible 23 goals and assisted six more in just 20 matches for Dortmund in all competitions this season.

09.48 GMT: Internacional have signed winger Wanderson on loan for the remainder of the season from Russian club Krasnodar, the Brazilian club have announced.

Wanderson, who is under contract with Krasnodar until June 2024, joins the Porto Alegre-based club until December. Internacional have an option to sign the 27-year-old on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee.

FIFA recently announced that foreign players signed to Russian clubs can temporarily suspend their contracts due to the war in Ukraine. The Ajax youth product, who joined Krasnodar in 2017 from Red Bull Salzburg, was free to join another club on a temporary basis and has decided to return home.

"I'm very happy to be here and to be part of this club," he said. "Once Inter showed me the project, it was easy to accept. I'm delighted to be a part of this club that has a lot of history."

09.00 GMT: Manchester United chiefs are increasingly concerned that a chaotic end to the season is having a damaging impact on their search for a new permanent manager, sources told ESPN's Rob Dawson.

United have started the process of appointing their next manager with contact made through intermediaries to assess the availability of preferred candidates. However there are fears that a string of poor results and the risk of missing out on Champions League football, as well as doubts over the futures of senior players and reports of unrest within the squad, is hampering the process.

Sources told ESPN that at least one coach in the frame for the job has used his own contacts to gauge the mood in the dressing room and assess how committed key players are to remaining at Old Trafford in an effort to discover how big of a rebuild is required. Conversations with candidates have also touched on what would constitute short-term success at the club over fears it could take years for United to become realistic challengers in the Premier League and Champions League.

PSG's Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax boss Erik ten Hag are the frontrunners for the role but United remain committed to an extensive search that will include a number of candidates. Sources told ESPN the club are hopeful of making an announcement before the end of the season to ensure the new man can play a full part in the recruitment of new players in the summer. Managers at Old Trafford are given a veto on signings along with the recruitment department.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- Speaking of Haaland, Diario Sport has offered four names that Barcelona are looking at if they are unable to sign the Norway international. They are Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak, RB Salzburg's Karim Adeyemi, Internazionale's Lautaro Martinez and Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski - meaning they will definitely be keeping an eye on the latter's ongoing contract situation.

- Foot Mercato has suggested that PSG could face an exodus in the summer, with Julian Draxler, Layvin Kurzawa, Mauro Icardi, Leandro Paredes and Angel Di Maria among those who could be forced out. Then there is Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum and Lionel Messi, who could all leave after one season at the Parc des Princes, having endured a disappointing time for varying reasons. As if all of those names aren't enough, La Gazzetta dello Sport is also hinting that Gianluigi Donnarumma could be heading to Juventus -- even if it would be a complicated transfer to complete.

- Jurgen Klopp may have called for patience regarding Mohamed Salah's contract situation, but Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Egypt international and his agent have no intention of accepting the terms being offered. Salah's priority is still to stay at Anfield past his deal that ends in 2023, but talks have broken down since December and it will take an improved offer from the Reds for things to change.

- Barcelona and Juventus are both showing an interest in signing Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo, reports Ekrem Konur. The 26-year-old initially came through Barca's La Masia academy and has a contract with Benfica that runs until the summer of 2023.

- Wolverhampton Wanderers have offered Romain Saiss a contract extension, according to The Daily Mail, with his deal coming to an end in the summer. The Morocco international has impressed in Bruno Lage's defence, drawing attention from throughout Europe. Wolves are hoping they will be able to keep Saiss and the player's representatives are looking to elevate him to one of the club's highest earners.