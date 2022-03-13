Shaka Hislop feels Chelsea could play more to Romelu Lukaku's style but still feels the striker should be offering more for the Blues. (1:29)

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Lukaku keen to move back to Serie A

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is willing to take a pay cut in order to re-sign for Internazionale, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Belgium international, who earns £325,000-per-week, has been linked with a return to the San Siro since joining the Blues and even got in trouble for statements made about his feelings towards the Nerazzurri.

The report says that his desire to leave Stamford Bridge and sign for Inter has been strengthened by recent events surrounding Chelsea and an imminent sale by Roman Abramovich under the direction of the UK government.

Despite the desires, it is also noted that any move would likely only be a loan spell. It would also hinge on whether or not Abramovich sells the club and whether the director Marina Granovskaia departs her role.

Lukaku has long cut a frustrated figure at Chelsea, with Thomas Tuchel admitting that the striker is not happy with his role in the side, finding himself out of the team at times with Kai Havertz preferred to lead the line.

So far this term, the 28-year-old has 11 goals and two assists from 31 appearances in all competitions.

Comparatively, he contributed 30 goals and 10 assists in 44 appearances last term as Inter went on to win their first Scudetto since 2009-10.

09.56 GMT: Liverpool face a difficult choice over whether or not to break their existing pay structure to offer forward Mohamed Salah a new deal that reflects his status as one of the world's best players, according to former Anfield striker Peter Crouch.

Salah, 29, is out of contract at the end of next season. Despite manager Jurgen Klopp's recent insistence that there is "no rush" over agreeing a new deal, the Egypt international's situation could attract plenty of interest from Europe's top clubs this summer.

"From Salah's point of view, he can say 'I should be the highest-paid player in the world,'" Crouch said on BT Sport. "He's been that good. There's no one better than him in the Premier League at the moment.

"If they get held to ransom they're not going to break the pay structure for one player. If Liverpool get offered the right price they may have to look at it."

09.00 GMT: With Paul Pogba's contract at Manchester United ending in the summer, the France midfielder's personal trainer, Coach Meddy, has had his say.

"At the end of June he will no longer be a Manchester [United] player," he said in an interview with Calciomercato. "I think it is right for him to look elsewhere, perhaps Manchester also wants to renew themselves and the most sensible thing is to separate. The time will come to change and try new challenges, new emotions, new environments for both Pogba and Manchester, to try something different and maybe they will both be happy.

"Right now, I think he's enjoying himself, they have a good team, especially since [Cristiano] Ronaldo decided to return. The problem is that the results don't come. A top player doesn't waste his time on minor competitions, he wants to be motivated to play for ambitious trophies."

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- Alvaro Morata has declared his desire to stay at Juventus, where he is currently on loan from Atletico Madrid, the Spaniard said in quotes appearing in Calciomercato: "My future? It is not up to me. My desire for Juve has never gone away, I will be the main fan even if I no longer have to be here next year. I can only work to try and win the trophies, the rest is not up to me."

However, his future could depend on that of Paulo Dybala. The Argentine's contract expires in the summer and if he doesn't renew, Juventus will view keeping Morata as a greater priority. If Dybala does sign, they will try to keep Morata permanently, but try to do it at a discounted price of €15m, adds the Italian outlet.

- Contrary to reports elsewhere, Diario Sport are claiming that Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland hasn't made his mind up about his future and prefers a move to Spain. The report agrees that Manchester City have done everything they can to sign the Norway international and have made a strong proposal. However, it also claims that there are concerns that Real Madrid could come in with a big offer, while Barcelona can't compete financially but will try to persuade him to join nonetheless.

- If they are unable to sign Haaland, Barcelona could bring in Alexandre Lacazette as a free agent, reports Le 10 Sport. The Frenchman's contract with Arsenal comes to an end in the summer and Mikel Arteta has already stated that the Gunners will wait until the end of the season to discuss a renewal, with multiple players expected to leave when the window opens.

- Luka Modric's Real Madrid contract ends this summer and while the Croatia international wants to stay, there hasn't been an agreement made with the club yet, reports Marca. The belief within Los Blancos is that Modric will wind up staying, but top clubs from across Europe are watching in case there is an opportunity to sign him.

- Newcastle United are willing to challenge Aston Villa to sign Kalvin Phillips in the summer, according to The Daily Mail. Leeds have struggled without Phillips at the base of their midfield during his time out injured and they could have to do without him permanently, as the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and West Ham United have also shown interest in the England international. Leeds won't give up easily, as they are determined to stay in the Premier League and keep their local hero.