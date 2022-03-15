The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Kane and Haaland on the move

The Mirror reports that Manchester United have their sights set on Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane as rivals Manchester City have made signing Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland this summer their top transfer priority.

Pep Guardiola's side, who were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace on Monday, were heavily linked with England captain Kane last term but Daniel Levy and Spurs refused to let their talisman leave. City have now joined the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona in scrambling to sign the Norway international when the release clause in his BVB contract, reported to be €75 million, becomes active in the summer.

Meanwhile, Spurs are hoping that Antonio Conte's presence will help them secure a place in the top four and keep Kane for at least another season.

United have reignited their own interest in Kane, with incumbent strikers Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, and Edinson Cavani, 35, nearing the end of their careers. Kane, however, wants team success to go with his individual accolades and there is currently no guarantee that he would achieve that by going to Old Trafford.

One thing could appeal to Kane is potentially being reunited with Mauricio Pochettino. The former Spurs coach, whose position at Paris Saint-Germain is uncertain, is one of the names on United's shortlist to be their next permanent manager. Luring the Argentina coach back to the Premier League could help to attract Kane as well.

LIVE BLOG

08.53 GMT: Inter Milan midfielder Arturo Vidal wants to play at Flamengo before retiring from football.

The 34-year-old has a contract with the Nerazzurri until this summer with an option to extend the deal for a further season, but the Chile international has admitted that his "chapter in Europe is coming to an end" after 15 years on the continent.

"I have the dream of playing there [at Flamengo]," Vidal said. "I can't deny it. Whenever possible, I will go there. I hope it's soon.

"If the coach and the club executives want me, then I will do everything possible to go there. If it happens, my aim is very clear, to win everything with Flamengo, to fight for the Libertadores title. If I go, is to continue to fight [for a starting place] and be an important player."

Since leaving Colo-Colo in his homeland in 2007 Vidal has played for Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich in Germany, Inter and Juventus in Italy and Barcelona in Spain, winning nine league titles across those three countries.

08.00 GMT: Barcelona would have to reduce costs and increase their income to be able to make a significant investment in the squad this summer, LaLiga has said, after setting the club's spending limit after the January transfer window at -€144m.

Barca are the only club in Spain's first and second divisions -- all of which are subject to strict financial controls on spending on transfer fees and contracts -- to receive a negative cap, with Real Madrid topping the list with a €739m spending limit.

In a presentation on Monday, LaLiga said Barca's heavy losses, which were €242m more than had been anticipated, accounted for the difference between the new -€144m figure and last summer's €98m limit.

The spending cap will restrict Barca's ability to act in this summer's transfer market when ESPN has reported that the club hope to compete with Real Madrid and Manchester City to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. There have been doubts about the club's capacity to finance a deal that could total €350m in transfer fee, commission and salary.

"To make signings, Barcelona have to reduce the costs they have now or bring in more income. There's no other way," LaLiga director general Javier Gomez said when asked about Haaland in a media call on Monday. "Barcelona's losses are greater than their capacity to bring in income. That's why [the spending limit] is negative."

For now, Barca's spending will be limited by what's known as "the 1:4 rule" -- introduced to allow clubs to remain competitive in financially challenging circumstances -- which dictates that clubs are only able to spend 25% of any savings made.

"Until [Barca] recover the net worth that they've lost, the only way they can spend is with the 1:4 rule, where if you save €10m, you can spend €2.5m," Gomez said. The only way for Barcelona to sign is by making savings on [player] contracts, until they generate income."

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona will try to sign Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah if they are beaten to Haaland, according to AS. There have been questions surrounding the Egypt international's future after it was announced that he has turned down the terms offered for a Liverpool extension, with his current contract ending in the summer of 2023.

- Kylian Mbappe has not made up his mind about his future and could still stay at Paris Saint-Germain, but FootMercato are claiming that Real Madrid are determined to bring both he and Haaland to the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are confident that Mbappe will refrain from signing an extension at PSG and join in the summer as a free agent, while it is also claimed that they are Haaland's preferred destination and are aware of that fact. This means they are actively hoping to offload attacking players, including Eden Hazard, in order to make room for both.

- Juventus are aiming to challenge Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the hope of signing Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger when his contract ends in the summer, reports Tuttosport. There has long been speculation around the Germany international's future, and the current situation at Stamford Bridge has only garnered further interest from some of Europe's elite clubs.

- Barcelona are confident of completing the signing of Ajax Amsterdam right-back Noussair Mazraoui despite Bayern Munich also being in talks with the Morocco international, reports Fabrizio Romano. The Catalans aim to sign him when his contract ends in the summer, offering €4m-per-season, which could rise to €5m with add-ons.

- Contrary to reports elsewhere, Diario Sport have claimed that Lionel Messi and his father have not made contact with Barcelona, despite the situation after Paris Saint-Germain were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid. The report suggests that the Argentine intends to honour his contract with Les Parisiens, which runs until the summer of 2023.