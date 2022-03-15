The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Kane and Haaland on the move

The Mirror says that both Manchester clubs are planning big money moves for strikers this summer.

Manchester United have their sights set on Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, while Manchester City will compete with a number of European giants to bring in Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

Pep Guardiola's side, who were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace on Monday, were heavily linked with England captain Kane last term but Daniel Levy and Spurs refused to let their talisman leave. City have now joined the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona in scrambling to sign the Norway international when the release clause in his BVB contract, thought to be €75 million, is triggered in the summer.

Meanwhile, Spurs are hoping that Antonio Conte's presence will help them secure a place in the top four and keep Kane for at least another season.

Man Unitedhave reignited their own interest in Kane, with incumbent strikers Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, and Edinson Cavani, 35, nearing the end of their careers. Kane, however, wants team success to go with his individual accolades and there is currently no guarantee that he would achieve that by going to Old Trafford.

One thing could appeal to Kane is potentially being reunited with Mauricio Pochettino. The Star says Man United want to lure the former Spurs coach, whose position at Paris Saint-Germain is uncertain, back to the Premier League as part of a plan to attract Kane as well.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona will try to sign Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah if they are beaten to Haaland, according to AS. There have been questions surrounding the Egypt international's future after it was announced that he has turned down the terms offered for a Liverpool extension, with his current contract ending in the summer of 2023.

- Kylian Mbappe has not made up his mind about his future and could still stay at Paris Saint-Germain, but FootMercato are claiming that Real Madrid are determined to bring both he and Haaland to the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are confident that Mbappe will refrain from signing an extension at PSG and join in the summer as a free agent, while it is also claimed that they are Haaland's preferred destination and are aware of that fact. This means they are actively hoping to offload attacking players, including Eden Hazard, in order to make room for both.

- Juventus are aiming to challenge Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the hope of signing Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger when his contract ends in the summer, reports Tuttosport. There has long been speculation around the Germany international's future, and the current situation at Stamford Bridge has only garnered further interest from some of Europe's elite clubs.

- Barcelona are confident of completing the signing of Ajax Amsterdam right-back Noussair Mazraoui despite Bayern Munich also being in talks with the Morocco international, reports Fabrizio Romano. The Catalans aim to sign him when his contract ends in the summer, offering €4m-per-season, which could rise to €5m with add-ons.

- Contrary to reports elsewhere, Diario Sport have claimed that Lionel Messi and his father have not made contact with Barcelona, despite the situation after Paris Saint-Germain were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid. The report suggests that the Argentine intends to honour his contract with Les Parisiens, which runs until the summer of 2023.