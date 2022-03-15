The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Could Neymar return to Barca?

Paris Saint-Germain have no intentions of parting ways with Neymar despite reported interest from Barcelona, reports Le10Sport.

The club insists the 30-year-old forward will stay in Paris, according to the report, and is committed to helping the club win the Champions League while playing alongside Lionel Messi.

However, Foot Mercato says that the Camp Nou hierarchy are now keen to set up a return to Barcelona with the Brazil international, and claims that PSG would be willing to do a deal as they look to reduce their wage bill in an effort to keep Kylian Mbappe at the Parc des Princes.

Neymar has scored just five times in 20 appearances for the Ligue 1 club this season, while earning €735,000-per-week on his deal that runs until the summer of 2025.

PAPER GOSSIP

- West Ham United will return to the negotiating table for Darwin Nunez in the summer after missing out on the 22-year-old striker in January, writes Fabrizio Romano. The Benfica star scored against Ajax Amsterdam on Tuesday night to lead his side to a 1-0 victory and a spot in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The Portuguese side turned down a bid of £40 million during the winter window for Nunez, who has scored 26 goals across all competitions this season.

- Arsenal have initiated contact with Real Madrid's Eden Hazard ahead of a possible move when the transfer window opens this summer, according to Foot Mercato. The 31-year-old winger has struggled to earn a place as a starter in Carlo Ancelotti's team this season, with Vinicius Junior the preferred choice on the left flank. It now looks as though Arsenal are the latest Premier League side to register an interest in his services. He is also on the radar of former club Chelsea and Newcastle United.

- Everton will make an approach for Barcelona goalkeeper Neto in the summer if they avoid relegation, writes Sport. The 32-year-old goalkeeper wants to be a starter, but has struggled for minutes behind Marc Andre ter-Stegen. The report goes on to say that Neto has been trying to orchestrate a move away from the Camp Nou for a number of months, with the LaLiga side looking for a fee in the region of €14m.

- Matty Cash is at the top of Diego Simeone's shortlist as the Atletico Madrid manager looks to find a replacement for Kieran Trippier, who joined Newcastle in January. That's according to the Here we Go podcast, which reveals that the Champions League quarterfinalists will make a move for the 24-year-old Aston Villa defender in the summer. Cash has been in fine form in the Premier League this season, contributing to seven goals in 30 games at right-back.

- Marcelo Brozovic has signed a new deal with Internazionale, reveals Calciomercato. The 29-year-old midfielder has been linked with the likes of PSG and Barcelona over recent months, but the latest suggests that the deal now requires just the final formalities before an announcement next week. The Serie A club remains confident of renewing terms with their star midfielder, who is still a key part of their team, making 37 appearances this season.