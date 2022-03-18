The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Xavi keen on Rashford despite Man United form

Barcelona are interested in a move for Marcus Rashford amid his ongoing struggles this season for Manchester United, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The 24-year-old's form has led him to being dropped to the bench for the Red Devils as well as being dropped by England. This has led to the player reportedly considering his future at the club, with only one year remaining on his contract.

It comes as the Blaugrana are in need of a potential long-term forward option, with Ousmane Dembele set to leave as a free agent in the summer

New manager Xavi Hernandez has impressed in his short tenure so far, taking the club up to third in LaLiga and booking their place in the Europa League quarterfinals.

Signings of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres and Adama Traore have also helped bolster the side, with more signings to come in the summer to help build the manager's vision.

Rashford played 19 Premier League games this season, scoring four goals and assisting twice.

10.20 GMT: Is Erling Haaland to Manchester City really a done deal? Gab Marcotti doesn't think the Borussia Dortmund striker's future has been decided just yet.

09.41 GMT: Portuguese outlet Record reports that Benfica will demand a transfer fee of €80m (£67m) for star striker Darwin Nunez if he is to move this summer.

Nunez, 22, is one of the hottest properties in European football and has scored 26 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions this season -- including four in the Champions League to help fire Benfica into the quarterfinals.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United have all been linked with the Uruguay international, along with AC Milan, Barcelona and a host of Europe's top clubs.

The report says that Benfica decided to increase his transfer value after he scored the winner against Ajax in the Champions League round of 16 this week.

09.00 GMT: AS reports that Cristiano Ronaldo now seems likely to stay at Manchester United next season ... because interim manager Ralf Rangnick will not remain at Old Trafford.

The Spanish newspaper says there is a bad relationship between the 37-year-old and Rangnick, and the German's short tenure has been so disappointing he may no longer take up the sporting director role in the summer.

Ronaldo will commit to stay at United next season to see out the two-year contract he signed at the start of this campaign.

- A number of clubs are said to be interested in a move for Manchester United playmaker Jesse Lingard, with the player set to be a free agent in the summer. That is according to Nicolo Schira, who reports that Lingard will leave Old Trafford at the end of the season after holding off moving in January. West Ham United, Newcastle United, AC Milan and AS Roma are said to be keen on the 29-year-old.

- As for potential player incomings for Manchester United, The Athletic reports that the Red Devils are interested in a move for Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. The side are said to have sent scouts out to watch Gravenberch, 19, on several occasions for the Eredivisie side. The Netherlands international has become a regular for Ajax under Erik ten Hag, a manager that United have also been linked with a move for in the summer.

- Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby is being monitored by Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle, according to Sport1 reporter Patrick Berger. The forward has scored 16 goals with nine assists so far this season. Leverkusen are said to be holding out for a transfer fee of €60m to let the 22-year-old leave.

- Real Madrid are monitoring a move for Flamengo youngster Matheus Franca, says Ekrem Konur. The attacking midfielder has been promised big things in the future though his deal with the Brazilian side runs until 2027. The 17-year-old has broken into Brazil's under-20s side and Real Madrid are looking to replicate recent moves for the likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.