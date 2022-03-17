The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Xavi keen on Rashford despite woes

Barcelona are interested in a move for Marcus Rashford amid his ongoing struggles this season for Manchester United, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The 24-year-old's form has led him to being dropped to the bench for the Red Devils as well as the England men's senior team. This has led to the player reportedly considering his future at the club, with his deal running until 2023.

It comes as the Blaugrana are in need of a potential long-term forward option, with Ousmane Dembele set to leave as a free agent in the summer

New manager Xavi Hernandez has impressed in his short tenure so far, moving up to third in LaLiga and booking their place in the Europa League quarterfinals.

Signings of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres and Adama Traore have also helped bolster the side, with more signings to come in the summer to help build the manager's vision.

Rashford has managed to play 19 Premier League games this season, scoring four goals and assisting twice. If he was to make the move, there will be the hope that he can return to form that he found earlier in his career.

PAPER GOSSIP

- A number of clubs are said to be interested in a move for Manchester United playmaker Jesse Lingard, with the player set to be a free agent in the summer. That is according to Nicolo Schira, who reports that Lingard will leave Old Trafford at the end of the season after failing to push for a move in January. West Ham United, Newcastle United, AC Milan and AS Roma are said to be keen on the 29-year-old.

- As for potential player incomings for Manchester United, the Athletic reports that the Red Devils are interested in a move for Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. The side are said to have sent scouts out to watch Gravenberch, 19, on several occasions for the Eredivisie side. The Netherlands international has become a regular for Ajax under Erik ten Hag, a manager that United have also been linked with a move for in the summer.

- Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby is being monitored by Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle, according to Sport1 reporter Patrick Berger. The forward has scored 16 goals with nine assists so far this season. Leverkusen are said to be holding out for €60 million to let the 22-year-old leave.

- Real Madrid are monitoring a move for Flamengo youngster Matheus Franca, says Ekrem Konur. The attacking midfielder has been promised big things in the future and his deal with the Brazilian side runs until 2027. The 17-year-old has broken into the under-20s side and Real Madrid are looking to replicate moves for the likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.