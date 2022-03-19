Tottenham Hotspur left-back Sergio Reguilon, a former Real Madrid player, is being monitored by Barcelona. Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barcelona eye Spurs' Reguilon

Barcelona are interested in a move for Tottenham Hotspur left-back Sergio Reguilon, according to Sport.

The former Real Madrid player has struggled at Spurs this season under Antonio Conte, battling it out with Ryan Sessegnon for a wing-back role. The 25-year-old has made 22 Premier League appearances, scoring twice and assisting three times.

Barcelona have been on the lookout for a left-back, with the likes of Alex Grimaldo (Benfica) and Jose Gaya (Valencia) linked. Reguilon is the latest, with a potential swap deal suggested in the report, with either Memphis Depay or Clement Lenglet free to leave if so.

Both Depay and Lenglet would fit the positions that Spurs have been linked with, as they search for another striker and centre-back ahead of a big summer for Conte in transforming his squad.

The fact that Reguilon is a former Real Madrid player may throw doubt over him joining the club for some, with a potential return to Los Blancos also on the cards. The Bernabeu outfit are said to have a clause in the full-back's transfer that could see him move back for €40 million if they wanted to.

- ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.)

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

LIVE BLOG

09.00 GMT: Pep Guardiola has refused to be drawn on Manchester City's attempts to sign Erling Haaland but said "many things are going to happen" when the transfer window opens this summer.

Sources have told ESPN that City are leading the race to sign Haaland, who has a €75 million release clause in his Borussia Dortmund contract, ahead of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

City are expecting to know more about Haaland's next move after the international break, although sources have told ESPN the release clause does not have to be activated before April 30. Guardiola was asked about the Norwegian striker at a news conference on Friday but remained tight-lipped about the club's transfer plans.

"Since I am here, every month or two months people say we are going to sign 50 players," Guardiola said. "Right now, listen, it's impossible that I am going to talk about some guy who is not here.

"He's a Dortmund player and we've an incredible run ahead of us. At the end of the season it is the transfer window and many things are going to happen.

"Maybe I speak about this club needing a striker for next five, six, seven years maybe once in the last 12 months. I'm not going to be the guy saying we are a success or not a success because we didn't have a striker."

PAPER GOSSIP (by Luke Thrower)

- Aurelien Tchouameni has impressed at AS Monaco, starting nearly every Ligue 1 game this season. And at just 22, a number of clubs have been linked with a move. According to Marca, the France international is opting for a move to the Premier League. Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City are all interested in the midfielder, while Real Madrid and Juventus are also monitoring him, but may be out of the running.

- Philippe Coutinho has made an impact on his return to the Premier League, joining Aston Villa on loan from Barcelona in January. Journalist Nicolo Schira reports that Villa have been impressed with the playmaker and are working to sign him permanently from the Blaugrana once his loan expires. The 29-year-old's deal at the Camp Nou runs until 2023 and despite his loan move including a clause that could see him join, Villa may look to reduce the valuation.

- Moise Kean's future at Juventus is in doubt as he has failed to convince the club this season, says Calciomercato. The striker is currently on loan with the Bianconeri from Everton, making 23 appearances in Serie A with four goals but rarely starting. The 22-year-old's loan includes a permanent signing if conditions are met, meaning he would join for €28m, but there is uncertainty over whether that option should be taken.

- AS Roma are looking to reinforce their attack in the summer and Calciomercato reports that they are interested in a move for Goncalo Guedes. The Valencia winger has been a regular for the LaLiga side, with Roma monitoring a potential move for back in January. The 25-year-old's 10 goals and five assists in the league have impressed, with a valuation of €30m set.

- Internazionale are eyeing Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic as a replacement for Stefan de Vrij, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. De Vrij, 30, is out-of-contract in 2023 and has featured in 22 games in Serie A this season, however there are doubts over whether he will continue at the San Siro. As for Milenkovic, 24, he has been a regular for La Viola and he is also a free agent in 2023 which offers the Nerazzurri a chance to sign him.