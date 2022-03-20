Several clubs are monitoring Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni. Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Monaco set transfer fee for Tchouameni

AS Monaco will not accept any offers under €50 million for the transfer of Aurelien Tchouameni, according to Foot Mercato.

This is due to the the clause in the midfielder's initial transfer from Bordeaux, which would will receive 20% of any future funds.

Real Madrid are particularly keen to sign the 22-year-old France international, with Los Blancos hoping to strengthen a midfield that includes veterans Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Paris Saint-Germain are also looking at Tchouameni -- having previously signed Kylian Mbappe from Monaco -- while Liverpool are looking for new talent behind Jordan Henderson and James Milner.

Chelsea are also to be interested but the pending sale of the club will likely prove difficult for any transfers until the new ownership is settled.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

LIVE BLOG

09.00 GMT: Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino has said he and his staff have what it takes to help the club win their first Champions League title one day, despite their recent collapse against Real Madrid.

PSG won the first leg of their round-of-16 tie 1-0 at home before losing 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in the return leg, another remarkable failure following past meltdowns against Barcelona and Manchester United.

After Pochettino joined more than a year ago, they reached the Champions League semifinals but lost the Ligue 1 title to Lille while showing a lack of character and playing style.

"We are competitive by nature. This kind of challenge is an exciting one to take on... To give the possibility to fight again for this [Champions League] title, it's exciting," Pochettino told a news conference on Saturday ahead of Sunday's Ligue 1 trip to Monaco.

"Beyond the sadness, to give PSG the possibility to fight to fulfil their objectives is always a great challenge. And yes, we feel capable of it. Afterwards, it's a question of exchanges. We will have to sit down with the club to exchange. To find the best formula. To see the vision, the future, the ideas, the project."

Whether Pochettino will be the coach leading PSG to another bid for the Champions League title is uncertain, though, as speculation is mounting that he could be replaced at the end of the season. Sources have told ESPN he is wanted by Manchester United.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- Juventus hope that Manchester City's pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland will allow them to move in and sign Gabriel Jesus, according to The Daily Star. The Serie A side expect a transfer to be worth around £65m and believe that a move to Italy could be tempting for the Brazilian ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

- Internazionale and Juventus both want to sign Conor Gallagher, who is on loan at Crystal Palace from Chelsea, according to The Sun. Scouts for the Italian clubs were on hand for Palace's match against Manchester City, although Gallagher is said to want to return to Chelsea and fight for spot at Stamford Bridge.

- Benfica want €80m for talismanic striker Darwin Nunez, reports Ekrem Konur, with the Uruguayan having scored 26 goals and assisted two in 33 matches across all competitions this term. The 22-year-old has been linked with the likes of Manchester City, Barcelona and others at times this season.

- Bayern Munich have not been in the race to sign Antonio Rudiger since January, but the Chelsea defender has been approached by at least three clubs in recent weeks including Juventus, reports Fabrizio Romano. With Rudiger's contract ending in the summer, Juventus are pushing to sign him as a free agent but the Germany international has still not decided on his future club.

- Divock Origi has told Liverpool that he wants to leave during the summer, according to Football Insider, due to the Belgian slipping further down the pecking order since Luis Diaz's arrival from Porto in January. Liverpool are expected to allow the forward to leave, with AC Milan said to be interested in signing him.