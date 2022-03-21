Janusz Michallik says Arsenal's young players are starting to believe in themselves more after they won 1-0 at Aston Villa. (1:33)

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Villa to Cash-in for Coutinho?

Expect Philippe Coutinho to be the name on everyone's lips once the transfer window opens, with a host of clubs seemingly clamouring to beat Aston Villa to his permanent signature.

Coutinho has been a spectacular addition to the Villa squad since joining the Premier League side on loan from Barcelona in January and, not surprisingly, Steven Gerrard is keen to keep his star man beyond the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Gerrard's problem is that the Brazil international's form has seen a number of other clubs take interest -- particularly Arsenal, who have been monitoring the 29-year-old for some time.

Crucially, Atletico Madrid are reportedly keen to sign defender Matty Cash, and Sport says the Villains will use the money raised from that deal to help finance Coutinho's permanent switch from Barca.

Atletico are still trying to fill the void left behind by Kieran Trippier, who joined Newcastle United in January, and the club are believed to have held talks with Cash's agents about moving to the Spanish capital.

The Spaniards are willing to spend up to £40 million to get a replacement for Trippier and, after having made contact with Cash in January, they're now ready to make a serious move.

That could have a knock-on effect when it comes to Gerrard convincing Coutinho to stay at Villa Park, with the Premier League side reportedly having first refusal on Coutinho if they can raise the required transfer fee.

Philippe Coutinho has worked wonders since joining Aston Villa on loan, but will he remain with Steven Gerrard's side? Michael Regan/Getty Images

- Bayern Munich have made an opening bid for Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, according to the Telegraaf. The German giants had expressed their interest in the 19-year-old, who has also been heavily linked with Manchester United, but now -- after supposedly meeting agent Mino Raiola and discussing personal terms -- talks between the two clubs are now under way. Bayern's fee is believed to be around €25m, which is below Ajax's asking price.

- Kalvin Phillips is a wanted man this summer, and the Times believe Aston Villa are favourites to sign the 26-year-old midfielder from Leeds United. The England midfielder has been a revelation for club and country in the last two years and, though Phillips is under contract until 2024, Villa are prepared to pay £60m to tempt him away from Elland Road. West Ham United and Newcastle United are also said to be interested.

- Chelsea's Belgian winger Charly Musonda is a free agent in the summer and Goal believes AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho could sign the 25-year-old. Musonda announced in December that his 10-year spell at Chelsea would be coming to an end in June, and Roma faces competition from Real Betis, with whom Musonda played on loan, as well as Hellas Verona.

- Divock Origi is set to leave Liverpool this summer and he is in talks to join AC Milan as a free agent, according to Nicolo Shira. Schira says the Belgian's agents are due for talks with Paolo Maldini in the next few days to reach an agreement. Milan are said to be willing to offer the 26-year-old striker a four-year contract worth €3.5m a year. Origi has scored some iconic goals for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp, but his lack of game time this season, particularly following the Reds' signing of Luis Diaz, suggests he's on the periphery of the German's plans going forward.

- Juventus are looking to seize the uncertainty around Chelsea by signing defender Antonio Rudiger in the summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The Italian giants are also believed to be looking at midfield duo Conor Gallagher and Jorginho too, with Chelsea currently severely hampered by sanctions imposed on the club.