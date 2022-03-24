Paul Pogba's Manchester United career appears to be coming to a close. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Top clubs still have Pogba interest

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will be receiving interest from the biggest clubs across Europe this summer, and Sky Sports have offered an indication of those who are in touch with the Frenchman's representatives.

The 29-year-old's current contract comes to an end in the summer, and the closer it gets to that time, the more likely it seems that the World Cup winner will leave Old Trafford for a second time.

There has been no contract offer from United since last summer, but it should also be noted that Pogba hasn't definitively ruled out staying.

Despite that fact, there are various clubs in contact with those around Pogba, including Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

Pogba has long been linked with Los Blancos, with Madrid also eyeing fellow France star Kylian Mbappe from PSG.

Les Parisiens have also been interested in Pogba, especially as he is from Paris and would strengthen the club's French contingent.

Pogba represented I Bianconeri between 2012 and 2016, often being linked with a possible move back since his departure to Old Trafford.

The report also states that two unnamed Premier League sides have been in touch regarding a possible move.

Even with all of this interest, it is understood that there have not been any official offers made yet.

08.00 GMT: With Manchester United a long way from recapturing the Premier League trophy they once almost took for granted, the club's struggles to even secure a top-four finish this season suggest that it's going to take more than just a few transfers to catch up to the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

However, the United squad needs quality reinforcements as soon as possible and to compete with Europe's elite again they need to bring in proven talents who can perform straightaway. They'll need deep pockets for transfer fees and wages, but paying extra for established stars that can have an immediate impact is more cost-effective than a cheaper alternative who won't offer much of an upgrade on what they already have.

With that in mind, here are six players, aged 23 or younger, who would strengthen Man United's team immediately.

- Karlsen: Six players who could improve Man United's squad

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- Porto are monitoring Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at Manchester United and could make a move in the summer if given signs of encouragement, according to Football Insider. They are said to be cautiously optimistic that the 37-year-old would be interested in a return to Portugal, having last played in his homeland during his time with Sporting CP before first joining the Red Devils in 2003.

- Bayern Munich are progressing in talks with Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, according to Fabrizio Romano, with the terms of a potential contract not set to be an issue. However, with talks between Bayern and Gravenberch's agent Mino Raiola in their early stages, the Bavarian club will need to up their offer of €15 million plus €10m in add-ons if they are to reach a deal.

- AS Roma want to sign Sassuolo's Giacomo Raspadori as a replacement for Nicolo Zaniolo, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport. Zaniolo is expected to leave Roma with Juventus among the clubs interested and it is felt that Raspadori could prove an effective partner for Tammy Abraham. There will be competition for the 22-year-old, who is valued at around €30m, but it is hoped that Roma's positive relationship with Sassuolo will help them complete the signing.

- Barcelona have made their first firm offer of €35m to Leeds United for Raphinha, reports Diario Sport. The Blaugrana are moving early to get ahead of competition such as Liverpool and Bayern Munich who have both shown recent interest. It is claimed that Barcelona are confident of completing a deal, though there is no word on Leeds' response after they turned down West Ham United's £50m offer in January.

In a separate report from Diario Sport, it is mentioned that Barcelona are also working on renewing the contracts of Gavi and Ronald Araujo but will not stretch themselves financially to keep them.

- Espanyol are close to completing the signing of Joselu, who will join from Alaves on a three-year deal, reports AS. They are preparing to potentially lose Raul de Tomas and will be hopeful that Joselu can replace the Spain international's goals, with Joselu's LaLiga tally of 12 goals this season making up over half of Alaves' total.