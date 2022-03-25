Janusz Michallik says Arsenal's young players are starting to believe in themselves more after they won 1-0 at Aston Villa. (1:33)

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Mahrez could be set for City exit

Four big clubs are considering a potential move for Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez, says Foot Mercato.

The 31-year-old's contract at the Etihad expires in 2023, with Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Chelsea all said to be interested and in contact with the Algeria international. Mahrez has won plenty of trophies in his time with Man City, including two Premier League trophies, three League Cups and an FA Cup, but could look to make the move away.

The winger has played a more secondary role this season, starting predominantly in the Champions League and Carabao Cup. In the Premier League, he has made 22 appearances, scoring 10 goals and assisting four times.

Barcelona are said to be very keen on a move, with Mahrez seen as another potential option on the right of midfield. The Blaugrana have also been linked with a €35 million move for Leeds United's Raphinha, with new boss Xavi keen on reinforcing his squad and preparing for the possibility of Ousmane Dembele leaving on a free transfer.

Real Madrid and PSG have followed Mahrez for a number of months, with his contract situation creating uncertainty surrounding his future. However, any potential move to Chelsea may be scuppered by the club's inability to sign players under their current sporting license due to sanctions placed on Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

LIVE BLOG

08.00 GMT: Bruno Fernandes is close to agreeing a new five-year contract at Manchester United, sources have told ESPN's Mark Ogden.

The 27-year-old midfielder, who arrived at United from Sporting for an initial €55 million in Jan. 2020, still has three years to run on his existing deal at Old Trafford. But with United preparing to lose France international Paul Pogba as a free agent when his contract expires in June, the club has accelerated talks to secure Fernandes to a new long-term contract.

Sources have said that discussions are progressing well and that an agreement is likely to be finalised when the player returns from international duty with Portugal, who will play North Macedonia in Porto next Tuesday for a place at the World Cup following a 3-1 win at home to Turkey on Thursday.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Luke Thrower)

- Philippe Coutinho has recaptured some of his best form since making the switch from Barcelona to Aston Villa on loan, scoring four and assisting three in 10 Premier League appearances so far. And now Mundo Deportivo reports that Arsenal are eyeing a potential move in the summer. The 29-year-old is said to be free to leave the Blaugrana at the end of the season, though the Gunners may have to compete with Villa, who have a €40m clause to sign him.

- Forward Dries Mertens is set to leave Napoli at the end of the season as a free agent, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. The Belgium international has spent nine years at the Azzurri, making 389 appearances with 144 goals and 89 assists in that time. Internazionale are said to be one side interested in the 34-year-old once he is out of contract.

- Leeds United are monitoring Rangers winger Ryan Kent, according to Football Insider. The former Liverpool forward has spent three years with the Scottish Premiership side and has only 15-months left on his deal. Leeds are said to be holding an interest should they remain in the Premier League.

- Newcastle are set to make an offer for Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio in the summer, reports Ekrem Konur. The centre-back recently received a first call-up to the Portugal senior national team, rewarding his impressive displays. The 20-year-old has played in most games for Sporting this season, guiding them to second and attracting transfer interest along the way.

- Lazio are progressing in talks to sign AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli, with the defender set to be a free agent in the summer. That's according to Nicolo Schira, who reports that Le Aquile are pushing hard to sign Romagnoli on a five-year deal. The 27-year-old has spent five years with the Rossoneri, but has recently become a second-choice central defender for the side.