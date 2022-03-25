The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Salah may leave Liverpool for Spain

Barcelona have begun their rebuild under new boss Xavi Hernandez, with results taking an upturn -- including Sunday's runaway Clasico win over Real Madrid -- with a number of January signings helping revitalise the side.

In their pursuit of a return to the top, Mundo Deportivo reports that the Blaugrana are interested in a move for Mohamed Salah. The Liverpool winger is currently in a contract standoff with the Reds as his deal expires in 2023. If he doesn't renew come the summer, then Barcelona will make a move for the 29-year-old in the hope that he would be tempted to make the switch.

Salah has spent five-years on Merseyside since moving from AS Roma in 2017, progressing to become arguably one of the best players in the world. In 239 competitive appearances under Jurgen Klopp, the Egypt international has scored 153 goals and assisted 57, averaging a goal involvement for every 102 minutes played. It's this sort of form that has led to his agent to ask Liverpool for a contract matching that of some of the world's other top players.

Xavi is said to be on the lookout for a high-profile striker for the summer, with Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe and others mentioned as alternatives to Barca's No. 1 option Salah.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

PAPER GOSSIP

- Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku made his return to Stamford Bridge last summer for a club record transfer, but has struggled since.

The 28-year-old has scored just five times in the Premier League this season, with a potential exit rumoured. And in light of that, Football Insider reports that Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing the Belgium international.

- Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland's next destination is set to be one of the transfer sagas of the summer, with lots of speculation over where he could go.

AS reports that the 21-year-old has rejected an initial offer from Manchester City, though he would still be open to a move to the Etihad. Another major club involved is Real Madrid, who are also set to make an offer.

- A permanent move to Barcelona for Adama Traore seems less likely this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The future of the Spain international is closely linked to Francisco Trincao, who is on loan from the Blaugrana to Wolves. A move for Traore, 26, is dependent on Trincao also making his move permanent, with each deal cancelling out the transfer fees of the other. Wolves are said to be unlikely to sign Trincao, placing Traore's future at Camp Nou in doubt.

- Internazionale are looking to renew the contract of defender Milan Skriniar at the end of the season, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The centre-back has spent five-years with the Nerazzurri, with his contract expiring in 2023. The 27-year-old has featured in nearly every league game this season, playing an important part under Simone Inzaghi.

- Napoli are interested in a move for former Manchester United forward Adnan Januzaj, says Calciomercato.

The 27-year-old has been a key player for the La Liga club, but his deal expires in the summer and he is nearing an exit. The Azzurri are said to view the Belgium international as a potential Lorenzo Insigne replacement.