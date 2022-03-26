The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Rashford draws interest from Gunners

Arsenal are set to make a move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford in the summer, reports The Mirror.

It comes after a tough spell for the 24-year-old, who has struggled to break into the Red Devils team this season, making just 19 Premier League appearances. In that time, he has scored four goals and assisted twice.

Rashford only has 15-months remaining on his deal at Old Trafford and uncertainty around playing time may create enough reason to push for a move away. Such is his struggle for form, the forward was dropped from the recent England squad, where he has been a regular for the past few years.

For Arsenal, the Man United striker offers a solution to a potential problem in the summer. Mikel Arteta is set to be without a recognised first-team centre-forward, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah soon to be free agents. Rashford would be able to play both up front and on the left, adding further versatility to their current options.

It could work for both parties, but it remains to be seen whether United would agree to let the academy graduate leave the club or whether the next manager, whoever that may be, has plans for him in the future.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Everton are willing to move on England international Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the end of the season, says The Sun.

The striker has struggled with injuries this season, making just 10 appearances and scoring just three goals. This has led to transfer interest from Arsenal and West Ham United, who are both eyeing the 25-year-old.

- Leeds United winger Raphinha has been the subject of intense speculation over his future, with a number of clubs reportedly weighing a move.

Now, Paris Saint-Germain have joined the race to sign the 25-year-old, who has scored nine league goals this season. Barcelona are also said to be in contact with the Brazil international's agent.

- Aston Villa are monitoring a potential move for Internazionale centre-back Stefan de Vrij, reports Football Insider.

They claim that Steven Gerrard is after another high-profile signing in the summer, after completing a loan move for Philippe Coutinho in January. De Vrij, 30, is set to be a free agent in 2023 and his future in Milan is currently uncertain.

- David Beckham and Inter Miami are eyeing as many as four Barcelona legends to bring with him to the MLS, according to Marca.

Among the listed names are Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, who all played key roles for the Catalan club in the past. Suarez is set to be a free agent in the summer, opening a potential move amid his interest in playing in the U.S.

Messi has recently addressed his future, claiming he will reassess things after the World Cup in Qatar later this year. As for Busquets, he is a free agent in 2023, while Alba's deal expires in 2024.

- Real Madrid are eyeing a move for Borussia Dortmund youngster Jude Bellingham, reports Ekrem Konur.

The 18-year-old has impressed in his meteoric rise, becoming a first-team regular for the Bundesliga side. For Real, he could offer a potential refresh to a midfield of Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.