The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Raphinha on his way to Barca?

Leeds United winger Raphinha has agreed personal terms with Barcelona, according to Sport.

The 25-year-old will reportedly sign a five-year deal at the Camp Nou, and the Spanish outlet has revealed that he has already given his word to the Blaugrana's top executives ahead of a summer move.

Manager Xavi Hernandez has made Raphinha a priority signing to complete before the end of the season, with another offer being prepared by the LaLiga club that will be sent to Elland Road in the coming weeks.

While Leeds have previously rejected an offer of €35 million, Raphinha's agent -- former Barcelona star Deco -- is trying to persuade the Premier League club to accept the offer, with the two sides also discussing the possibility of including Oscar Mingueza as part of the deal.

Raphinha has been a key part of Leeds' relegation battle this season, contributing to 12 goals in 28 games for Jesse Marsch's side.

Raphinha is edging closer to a move to LaLiga, with the Leeds star understood to have agreed terms with Barcelona. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

- Everton are considering moving Dele Alli on in the summer, according to the Mirror. The 25-year-old is yet to make a start for the Toffees this season, making six appearances from the bench for Frank Lampard's side. After joining as recently as in January, it looks as though the club could have already lost patience with the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder.

- Dominic Calvert-Lewin could also move on from Everton this summer, with the club prepared to listen to offers for him, according to Ekrem Konur. After an impressive 20/21 campaign, the 25-year-old striker has failed to repeat his form under Frank Lampard, scoring just three Premier League goals in 10 appearances so far this season. He has previously been linked with Arsenal.

- Just the final details remain for Paris Saint-Germain to confirm for Marquinhos' new contract, reveals Fabrizio Romano. The 27-year-old centre-back is discussing a potential five year deal that would see him remain at the Parc des Princes until 2027. The Brazil international first joined PSG in 2013 and has remained a key player in the starting XI this season, starring 32 times this season for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

- Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are monitoring Barcelona's Ronald Araujo, reports the Express. The 23-year-old centre-back has been unable to agree to new terms at the Camp Nou since the start of the year, and that has seen interest begin to circulate in Europe. Talks are set to take place next week with Barca to see whether he will remain at the club, and the three Premier League sides waiting patiently to make their move for him.

- Juventus are looking at three Italy internationals to add to their squad this summer, reveals Gazzetta Dello Sport. The Bianconeri are looking to acquire AS Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo, 22, and Chelsea's Jorginho, 30, as two midfield reinforcements, with hopes of also landing Sassuolo star Domenico Berardi. Massimiliano Allegri is looking to complete his rebuild with the trio of Italy stars as Juventus try to get back into the contention for the Serie A title, having found themselves seven points behind leaders AC Milan with eight games to go.