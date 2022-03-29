Will England's Jude Bellingham go from Dortmund to Madrid? Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Bellingham to the Bernabeu?

Real Madrid have identified Jude Bellingham as a target in 2023, according to Bild.

The 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund star is seen as an ideal replacement for the 36-year-old Luka Modric as Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti looks to re-structure the midfield.

It is reported that any deal could cost in the region of €100 million if the LaLiga side are to sign Bellingham, though they could risk the deal by waiting, with Liverpool recently linked with a potential move for the England international.

Bellingham has remained a key player for BVB this season with three goals and seven assists in 25 Bundesliga appearances, and he is contracted at Signal Iduna Park until 2025.

10.44 GMT: Will Memphis Depay be leaving Barcelona this summer?

10.12 GMT: Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed the club have already completed two signings ahead of the summer transfer window but said they are not considering bringing Lionel Messi back to the club.

Laporta did not name the two signings, but ESPN previously reported Barca have agreed deals with Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen and AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie ahead of their contracts expiring with their respective clubs in June.

"We have closed two signings already," Laporta told RAC1 on Monday. "I can't give names. Let's just say one could be a centre-back and the other a midfielder."

09.42 GMT: Uruguay international Facundo Pellistri says he is carefully considering his next move after struggling to make an impact while on loan at Deportivo Alaves from Manchester United.

The winger, 20, has played only 596 minutes in 18 league appearances for the Spanish outfit, which he joined in the summer in search of regular playing time.

"We will try to have a good analysis of the situation with my family," he said. "It has to be the best possible move. For any player, it's important to have regular playing time. This is the last opportunity before the World Cup. I need to know which team it will be, or if I stay in Manchester."

Asked what it would mean for him to play at the World Cup in Qatar, he said: "It would be crazy, an incredible feeling."

Pellistri, who is under contract with the Red Devils until June 2025, joined United from Penarol in the summer of 2020 and he made eight appearances for their reserve team.

08.49 GMT: Arsenal's record signing Nicolas Pepe has admitted his lack of game time at the club is "frustrating" and he has spoken to coach Mikel Arteta about his situation.

Pepe is yet to fully establish himself in the Gunners' first team since making his £72m move from Lille in 2019. The forward has started only 43 Premier League games in almost three seasons at the club, scoring 27 goals in 107 appearances in all competitions. This term, the Ivory Coast international has started just five league games, the last of which came in October.

The 26-year-old told reporters ahead of Ivory Coast's friendly against England at Wembley on Wednesday: "It is an honour to play for Ivory Coast. The most important thing is to enjoy your football. That is something I am able to do when I get the chance to play.

"It is happening at international level and a bit less so at club level. It is frustrating not to play. No player enjoys not playing but I have to respect the coach's decision.

"When a team is winning it is hard for a coach to make changes. Mikel has explained that to me and I know I have to work hard in training to get more playing time.

"The coach knows what I think and how hard I am working. It is also about communication. Sometimes it is not easy to communicate with the language barrier. It has been a tough season for me."

He added: "English football is totally different from French football, particularly the intensity in the matches and I had to adapt physically and make that transition which I feel I have done."

08.00 GMT: Manchester United are ready to open contract talks with Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw after agreeing a new long-term deal with Bruno Fernandes, sources have told ESPN's Rob Dawson.

Rashford and Shaw are considered part of a key group of core players that United want to keep at Old Trafford and they are keen to push ahead with negotiations despite uncertainty over the identity of the club's next permanent manager.

Fernandes has verbally agreed terms on a new five-year contract with an announcement expected after the international break.

Sources at Old Trafford have stressed the fresh deal is designed to bring the midfielder in line with the highest earners and reflect his contribution since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020 rather than as reward for a season during which the 27-year-old has suffered a dip in form.

Fernandes scored 28 goals in all competitions last season but has managed just nine so far this term.

Rashford and Shaw have deals until 2023 with the option of an additional year and United are keen to tie them down to long-term contracts.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Bayern Munich have identified Christopher Nkunku as a potential replacement for Serge Gnabry, reveals Sport1. The Bundesliga club have been unable to reach an agreement on personal terms with Gnabry whose contract expires in the summer of 2023, and they are now looking to RB Leipzig star Nkunku. The 24-year-old has been one of the most productive players in Europe this season, with 26 goals in 39 matches. It is reported that a fee of around €70m will be required to secure his signature.

- Atletico Madrid are keen to land Paulo Dybala with the Juventus star set to become a free agent in the summer. According to Mundo Deportivo, Atleti manager Diego Simeone has told the Wanda Metropolitano hierarchy of his desire to land the 28-year-old Argentina forward. Internazionale are also reported to be interested in Dybala.

- Philippe Coutinho is willing to take a paycut to continue his career at Aston Villa, reveals Ekrem Konur. The 29-year-old attacking midfielder has enjoyed a bright start to life at Villa Park working under manager and former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard, and it looks as though he wants to remain at the club beyond the summer. Coutinho has a €40m option clause that Aston Villa can activate to make his move from Barcelona permanent.

- Liverpool have agreed a deal in principle to sign Fulham star Fabio Carvalho in summer, according to Football Insider. The Premier League side had previously looked to sign the 19-year-old star in January, but it now looks as though they have reached an agreement to sign him as a free agent despite interest from Real Madrid.

- AS Roma are planning for the transfer of multiple stars this summer, writes Gazzetta dello Sport. Justin Kluivert, Alessandro Florenzi, Cengiz Under, and Pau Lopez are all expected to part ways with the Giallorossi, as Jose Mourinho's side looks to raise funds ahead of a number of summer moves. The club is hopeful of raising the most by moving on 22-year-old Kluivert, whose transfer could reach €35m.