The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Rodrygo, Asensio on way out of Madrid?

Real Madrid are planning to move on Rodrygo this summer as they prepare for the potential arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, according to Sport.

It is reported that the LaLiga club received interest from the Premier League for the 21-year-old winger and will let him leave for a fee in the region of €40 million.

Rodrygo has made 35 appearances for Real Madrid this season but, after scoring just two goals from those games, Sport suggests that he will be one of the first players moved on to accommodate the expected arrival of at least one of football's most sought-after stars.

Marco Asensio is also reported to be one of the players that manager Carlo Ancelotti intends to move on, as the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy look to overhaul the squad at the end of the season and land Mbappe on a free transfer from PSG, while also paying Haaland's €75m release clause at Borussia Dortmund.

08.30 BST: ICYMI -- Manchester United are ready to open contract talks with Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw after agreeing a new long-term deal with Bruno Fernandes, sources have told ESPN.

Rashford and Shaw are considered part of a key group of core players that United want to keep at Old Trafford and they are keen to push ahead with negotiations despite uncertainty over the identity of the club's next permanent manager.

Fernandes has verbally agreed terms on a new five-year contract with an announcement expected after the international break.

Sources at Old Trafford have stressed the fresh deal is designed to bring the midfielder in line with the highest earners and reflect his contribution since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020 rather than as reward for a season during which the 27-year-old has suffered a dip in form.

Fernandes scored 28 goals in all competitions last season but has managed just nine so far this term.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Bruno Fernandes has agreed to a new deal that will see him extend his stay at Old Trafford until 2027, reveals Fabrizio Romano. The report says that Manchester United will announce the deal in the coming days after the 27-year-old midfielder returns home from international duty with Portugal. Fernandes scored a brace in his side's 2-0 victory over North Macedonia to secure qualification to the 2022 Qatar World Cup later this year.

- Arsenal have joined the race for Raphinha and have made an official enquiry to Leeds United, according to the Here We Go podcast. While Barcelona are reported to be frontrunners for the 25-year-old winger, the Gunners are ready to challenge them for his signature if the Blaugrana fail to get a €35m deal over the line.

- Valencia will ask for a fee of €40m if they are to agree to part ways with Goncalo Guedes, according to Calciomercato. AS Roma have recently shown interest in the 25-year-old forward, who has contributed to 16 goals in 26 LaLiga appearances for Los Che this season. The Spanish side are reported to want to recoup the fee they paid back in 2018.

- Borussia Dortmund are looking at Timo Werner as a potential replacement if Erling Haaland leaves in the summer, reports Calciomercato. The 26-year-old is yet to establish himself since joining Chelsea from RB Leipzig for €63m in 2020, and it looks as though BVB are prepared to bring him back to the Bundesliga where he enjoyed some of his best form.

- Atletico Madrid could look to extend Antoine Griezmann's loan and delay paying the €40m option to make the move permanent, according to Goal. The 31-year-old forward has scored seven goals for Diego Simeone's side this season, but Los Colchoneros haven't yet decided whether they want to sign him on a permanent deal. Griezmann's contract with Barcelona will expire in the summer of 2024.

- AC Milan are looking to acquire a number of players from Real Madrid this summer, writes Sport. The San Siro hierarchy are first looking to secure a permanent move for Brahim Diaz, the 22-year-old attacker who is currently on loan for Stefano Pioli's side. There is also interest in Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard, two players who have struggled to earn regular minutes for Los Blancos this season. It is reported that the Serie A side will enquire about both stars as they look to negotiate a deal for Diaz.