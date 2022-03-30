Frank Leboeuf doesn't think that Gareth Bale's lack of game time for Real Madrid has been his own decision. (1:01)

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Lukaku back to Inter?

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku could still be on a path that leads back to Internazionale, with the Serie A club weighing up solutions to bring him back to the San Siro, according to Calciomercato.

The 28-year-old Belgian striker has failed to establish himself since joining Chelsea in the summer, scoring just five goals in 19 Premier League appearances.

And while Inter aren't sure whether they could afford the fee required to sign him back on a permanent basis, the latest suggests that they are now looking at the potential of a loan deal in the summer.

Lukaku is reportedly unhappy at Stamford Bridge and he would be open to a return to Inter, having expressed his desire to rejoin Inter in an explosive interview in December 2021. The Belgium international was a standout player for the league champions Nerazzurri last season, scoring 24 goals in 36 league appearances.

Romelu Lukaku could return to Inter Milan. Robin Jones/Getty Images

- Paris Saint-Germain are keen to secure a deal for Ajax Amsterdam winger Antony, reports Le 10 Sport. The 22-year-old has begun capturing the attention of top clubs around Europe with his performances of late, with Bayern Munich also interested in his services. It is reported that PSG have already made contact with his representatives over a potential deal that would see him make the switch to the Parc des Princes in the summer.

- AS Roma have no intention to part ways with Tammy Abraham this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. Chelsea have the option via a buyback clause to bring him back to Stamford Bridge in July 2023 for an €80 million fee, but Roma boss Jose Mourinho intends to keep the 24-year-old striker as a key part of his team going forward. He has scored 15 goals in 29 Serie A appearances this season.

- PSG are interested in Saint-Etienne striker Jibril Othman, according to Foot Mercato. It is reported that talks have stepped up from the PSG hierarchy in recent weeks, with Ligue 1 leaders looking to complete a deal ahead of the summer transfer window. The 17-year-old forward has represented France at youth level and would be able to leave for a compensation fee.

- Speculation surrounding the future of Neymar has suggested he could be set to leave PSG this summer, but Goal reports that he is happy at the club and wants to stay. The Brazil international's deal isn't set to expire until 2025, and with teams finding it difficult to match his current salary, the latest indicates that he could run out the rest of his contract.

- Real Madrid have been beaten to the signature of Fabio Carvalho by Liverpool, reveals Sport. The LaLiga side have been linked with the 19-year-old Fulham attacking midfielder throughout this season, but it looks as though the Reds have swooped in for the player's services.