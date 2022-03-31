Frank Leboeuf doesn't think that Gareth Bale's lack of game time for Real Madrid has been his own decision. (1:01)

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Bale could be headed to Milan

AC Milan are interested in signing Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale in the summer, according to Rudy Galetti.

The Wales international was the hero for his nation in the most recent break, scoring twice against Austria to book a place in the final knockout game for the 2022 World Cup -- where they will play the winner of Scotland versus Ukraine.

It's not been as easy in club life though, with manager Carlo Ancelotti confirming the 32-year-old will leave Madrid in the summer as a free agent. The forward has spent almost nine years at the club since his £90 million move from Tottenham Hotspur, scoring 106 goals with 67 assists in 256 competitive appearances, while helping Real to numerous trophies along the way.

Despite his contributions, the past few years have seen him excluded from the first team as his contract runs down, which has seen him endure pressure from fans and media alike. Following his brace for Wales, Bale spoke after the game about his treatment from the press and said: "I don't need to say anything, it's a waste of my time. It's disgusting. They should be ashamed of themselves. I am not fussed, end of."

His move away in the summer would represent a fresh start for both player and club. However, for Bale it would leave him without guaranteed playing time ahead of the World Cup later this year, with his nation still looking to qualify.

With the Rossoneri interested, it could be the ideal move to continue playing top-level club football and potentially help Wales if they reach their first World Cup finals since 1958.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Philippe Coutinho has enjoyed a successful return to the Premier League, reuniting with former teammate Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa on loan from Barcelona.

The 29-year-old has had seven goal involvements in 10 games, gaining further transfer interest ahead of the summer, with Sport reporting that Newcastle United are eyeing a move. However, the Magpies may have to compete with Villa, due to their €40 million clause in the playmaker's loan deal to make the move permanent.

- Real Madrid's iconic midfield trio of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro could soon be coming to an end after many years together. AS reports that Los Blancos are keen on a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham as a potential replacement to Modric, in particular. The 18-year-old has become a mainstay in the Dortmund team and is already displaying some of his promise, further enticing the LaLiga club want to pursue a move in 2023 for the England international.

- Manchester United are expecting striker Cristiano Ronaldo to leave at the end of the season, says Football Insider. The 37-year-old made his stunning return from Juventus just last summer, but has endured an up-and-down season along with the rest of the Red Devils. He still has one-year remaining on his contract, but the report claims that United will be willing to let him go for free to get his wages off their books.

- Defender Kalidou Koulibaly has spent eight years at Napoli and has often been linked with a move away, but with his deal expiring in 2023, rumours have resurfaced over a transfer yet again. Calciomercato claims that Juventus have asked about the possibility of a transfer due to his contract situation, with the Bianconeri keen to reinforce their defensive ranks.

- Leicester City are ready to make a move for PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke in the summer, reports the Telegraph. A former Tottenham youth player, Madueke has impressed with nine goals and five assists across all competitions. At just 20 years old and with a Dutch Super Cup already won, he is viewed as a future prospect.