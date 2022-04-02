Janusz Michallik says Arsenal's young players are starting to believe in themselves more after they won 1-0 at Aston Villa. (1:33)

The summer transfer window is approaching and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barcelona aim to land Lacazette on a free transfer

Barcelona have already had joy in bringing in one striker on a free transfer from Arsenal, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but Sport says they are targeting another.

Alexandre Lacazette, 30, has a contract which expires at the end of the season and looks set to move on this summer with former club Lyon showing interest in bringing him back to France.

However, Aubameyang's success since moving to Camp Nou in February could persuade Lacazette to join up with his friend once more.

Lacazette has scored six goals in 29 games this season, with eight assists, but has struggled to impact games at the Emirates and manager Mikel Arteta is ready to let him depart.

Barca are tracking a new striker and have Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski and Mohamed Salah on their radar, but all three would require big wages and a transfer fee, so Lacazette could be a cheaper option for the financially stricken club.

09.36 BST: Barcelona president Joan Laporta says he will sit down with Ousmane Dembele's agent to re-open negotiations over a contract extension.

Laporta effectively ruled out handing Dembele a new deal in January, with his current terms up in the summer, after the French forward turned down the club's initial proposal.

Barca threatened Dembele with spending the rest of the season in the stands, but Xavi Hernandez opted to restore him to the side and he has repaid his coach with a series of impressive performances.

"He's out of contract in the summer and we have to sit down and talk," Laporta told TVE on Friday. "I know he's comfortable in Barcelona, we will see what happens."

Laporta has regularly flipped his stance on Dembele's future. In the past he has gone from saying he is "better than Kylian Mbappe" to trying to force him to sign for an English club in January.

Meanwhile, Laporta once again reiterated his stance that the club will not break the bank to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Since returning to the presidency, Laporta's been forced to drastically reduce the wage bill, overseeing the departures of big earners such as Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho.

"We aren't going to sign anyone that alters the salary system we now have in place," Laporta said when asked about Haaland.

Barca are one of the clubs keen on the Norway international, with Manchester City and Real Madrid also among the favourites to sign him this summer.

09.00 BST: Manchester City are optimistic they can see off competition from Real Madrid to sign striker Erling Haaland this summer, sources have told ESPN's Rob Dawson.

City are in the market for a striker and are confident they can put together a financial package to cover the €75m release clause in Haaland's contract with Borussia Dortmund (which comes into effect this year), the Norwegian's wages and other associated fees including payments to agents.

Sources said that the departures of Angelino, Ferran Torres and Jack Harrison (for combined fees of around €85m) have left City in a strong financial position ahead of the summer window.

They also believe the lure of working with Pep Guardiola and a track record of success which has seen the club win three of the last four Premier League titles can convince Haaland to spend the next stage of his career at the Etihad Stadium.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Internazionale are set to commence talks with Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger, according to Ekrem Konur. The 29-year-old is yet to agree new terms at Stamford Bridge as the final months tick down on a contract that expires at the end of this season, and the Germany international does not look to have decided his next destination, despite reported interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. With Inter potentially parting ways with Stefan De Vrij, it looks as though the Italian club has identified the Premier League star as a long-term replacement.

- Barcelona will keep a close eye on Jules Kounde when they meet Sevilla in LaLiga on Sunday (stream LIVE on ESPN+), writes Sport. However, while interest is reported to be genuine, Barca may have to offload players to secure the 23-year-old, with Sevilla looking for €70m. The 23-year-old defender is also on Chelsea's radar.

- Borussia Dortmund have shelved contract talks with Dan-Axel Zagadou, according to Sport1. Injuries have restricted the defender to just five starts in the Bundesliga this season, and the BVB hierarchy is reluctant to offer new terms to the 22-year-old, who joined the club from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

- Carlo Ancelotti is pushing for Real Madrid to sign Fabian Ruiz, reports Calciomercato. Despite Napoli being open to extending the 25-year-old midfielder's terms, he has stated his desire to return to Spain. Just months remain before he enters the final year of his contract, which could force the Serie A side's hand.

- Manchester City have beaten Barcelona and Arsenal to secure the signature of talented youngster Henry Oware, reveals the Daily Mail. The 18-year-old defender joins from Ghanaian side West Africa Football Academy in a deal worth £800,000; Pep Guardiola is reported to have already planned to loan him to Troyes.

- Milan have identified Porto striker Mehdi Taremi as a potential Zlatan Ibrahimovic successor, reports Calciomercato. The 29-year-old has scored 18 times in 39 games for the Liga NOS side this season and is valued in the region of €20m. Divock Origi is an alternative if no agreement can be reached for the Iran international.