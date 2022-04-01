The summer transfer window is approaching and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Inter join Rudiger pursuit

Internazionale are set to commence talks with Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger, according to Ekrem Konur.

The 29-year-old is yet to agree new terms at Stamford Bridge as the final months tick down on a contract that expires after this season, and the Germany international does not look to have decided his next destination, despite reported interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

With Inter potentially parting ways with Stefan De Vrij, it looks as though the Italian club has identified the Premier League star as a long-term replacement.

Rudiger could be an ideal fit, having picked up plenty of experience playing as part of a back three with Chelsea and Germany, though the Serie A champions will need to meet salary demands that have been reported in the region of €11million per year.

Rudiger has remained a key part of Thomas Tuchel's side this season despite ongoing uncertainty over his future, making 40 appearances across all competitions.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Barcelona will keep a close eye on Jules Kounde when they meet Sevilla in LaLiga on Sunday (stream LIVE on ESPN+), writes Sport. However, while interest is reported to be genuine, Barca may have to offload players to secure the 23-year-old, with Sevilla looking for €70m.The 23-year-old defender is also on Chelsea's radar.

- Borussia Dortmund have shelved contract talks with Dan-Axel Zagadou, according to Sport1. Injuries have restricted the defender to just five starts in the Bundesliga this season, and the BVB hierarchy is reluctant to offer new terms to the 22-year-old, who joined the club from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

- Carlo Ancelotti is pushing for Real Madrid to sign Fabian Ruiz, reports Calciomercato. Despite Napoli being open to extending the 25-year-old midfielder's terms, he has stated his desire to return to Spain. Just months remain before he enters the final year of his contract, which could force the Serie A side's hand.

- Manchester City have beaten Barcelona and Arsenal to secure the signature of talented youngster Henry Oware, reveals the Daily Mail. The 18-year-old defender joins from Ghanaian side West Africa Football Academy in a deal worth £800,000; Pep Guardiola is reported to have already planned to loan him to Troyes.

- Milan have identified Porto striker Mehdi Taremi as a potential Zlatan Ibrahimovic successor, reports Calciomercato. The 29-year-old has scored 18 times in 39 games for the Liga NOS side this season and is valued in the region of €20million. Divock Origi is an alternative if no agreement can be reached for the Iran international.