The summer transfer window is approaching and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barca to use Dest in deal for Lewa?

Barcelona are said to be on the lookout for a high-profile striker in the summer and Sport reports that the Blaugrana are in talks to sign Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, with Sergino Dest potentially moving the other way.

Poland international Lewandowski is set to be a free agent in 2023, with discussions about his desire to sign a new deal already out there in interviews with journalists. However, his lack of clarity means he is moving further away from Bavaria after eight-years at the club.

The 33-year-old has scored 339 goals in 367 appearances across all competitions for Bayern, becoming one of the most feared strikers in Europe. His tally last year managed to break Gerd Muller's 49-year record for most goals in a Bundesliga season and his 31 this season shows no sign of stopping soon.

However, his contractual issues have put him in the centre of an uncertain time, with Barca boss Xavi Hernandez keen to pounce on the opportunity. Bayern are said to value Lewandowski at €65 million, something that could be too much for Barca given their financial difficulties.

That's where Dest comes in, with the report claiming that the Bundesliga club are interested in the United States full-back as an option for the future. The 21-year-old, who has started just 15 league games this season, could be included in a swap move that would suit both sides.

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski is reportedly on Barcelona's radar. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Real Madrid are eyeing a move for Bayern winger Serge Gnabry, according to Marca. The 26-year-old, who has scored 11 goals and six assists in the Bundesliga this season, is uncertain over his future due to his contract expiring in 2023. This has opened up the possibility of him leaving the club, with Los Blancos eyeing someone to play on the right as Vinicius Junior holds down the left.

- Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring a move for Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante in the summer, says AS. Kante, 31, has become one of the most successful players of his generation, winning eight trophies since moving to the Premier League including an unlikely title triumph with Leicester City. However, with his contract expiring in 2023, the France international's time in England could soon be up, with Los Blancos and the Parisiens eyeing a transfer.

- Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to extend the contract of midfielder Ruben Neves until 2026, reports Ekrem Konur. The 25-year-old has made 28 Premier League appearances this season, becoming a crucial player for the Midlands club, but missed out on Saturday's derby win over Aston Villa where manager Bruno Lage claimed he was a "big loss." Two other Premier League clubs are said to be interested in a move, with the Portugal international out-of-contract in 2024.

- Kalidou Koulibaly has been linked with a move away from Napoli for a number of years now, but he could extend his stay with the Azzurri as Nicolo Schira reports that the club have offered him a new deal. The 30-year-old has been at the club since 2014, with his deal expiring in 2023. The current offer runs until 2025, offering the club captaincy along with it due to Lorenzo Insigne's impending move to Toronto FC in the summer.

- Mohamed Salah has been the centre of contract speculation over the past few months, with his deal at Liverpool expiring in 2023. However, the saga has taken another dramatic twist as The Mirror reports that the Egypt international is set to sign a deal that will see him stay at Anfield for the rest of his career.