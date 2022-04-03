Julien Laurens has seen enough of Mauricio Pochettino at PSG after their third loss in four games. (2:02)

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Could captaincy keep Mbappe at PSG?

The contract saga surrounding Kylian Mbappe continues to rumble on as the days on his deal count down.

L'Equipe reports that Paris Saint-Germain are willing to offer Mbappe the club captaincy in an attempt to keep the 23-year-old forward at the Parc des Princes for the long term. The development comes as the France international is set to leave as a free agent in the summer.

The former AS Monaco starlet has scored 15 goals and added 10 assists in 26 Ligue 1 appearances this season. Few performances have been better than his two-legged appearance against Real Madrid in the Champions League, though, where his side capitulated in the closing stages to get knocked out.

However, it is Los Blancos themselves who are most heavily linked with Mbappe, eyeing a move to strengthen their forward line for the future. His ability to speak Spanish and talks of a dream move to LaLiga have also added fuel to the fire of a potential move to the Bernabeu.

If Mbappe was to stay, he would take over the captaincy from Marquinhos. The 27-year-old Brazil international has spent nine years in the French capital, one of the club's longest-serving players, but the changing of captaincy would be a show of faith in the PSG No. 7 and a last attempt to keep him in Paris.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Juventus have joined Bayern Munich and Manchester United in their attempts to sign Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, reports Calciomercato. The 19-year-old has been a regular in the midfield this season, making 27 Eredivisie appearances so far, but with his deal expiring in 2023, a transfer before then is likely.

- Barcelona are set to begin talks with Ousmane Dembele and Ronald Araujo over new contracts, writes Mundo Deportivo. Dembele is set to leave the club in the summer after a publicly played-out contract controversy, but given his recent form, he could continue his stay. As for Araujo, he has a deal until 2023, but has been linked with a move to the Premier League due to his dwindling contract.

- Real Madrid are set to let a number of players leave in the summer to free up space in their squad, according to Marca. The report suggests that Luka Jovic, Jesus Vallejo, Mariano, Kubo, Reinier, Alvaro Odriozola and Brahim Diaz are all free to move on at the end of the season, with the latter four on loan with other clubs and the other three not starting for Los Blancos.

- Barcelona have held talks with Antonio Rudiger over signing him as a free agent once his contract at Chelsea expires, according to Sport. The Germany international is said to want €7 million a year to join the Blaugrana. A number of clubs have also been linked with the 29-year-old, who could join up with Blues teammate Andreas Christensen, who has also been rumoured to join the Catalan club.

- Everton have decided against signing on-loan winger Anwar El Ghazi in the summer, according to Football Insider. The 26-year-old joined the Toffees from Aston Villa on January's transfer deadline day, making just two appearances since, with Villa now looking to move him on after the season.