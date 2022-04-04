Has Antonio Conte worked out how to get the best from Spurs? (1:35)

TOP STORY: Spurs to keep Kulusevski

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to trigger their option to sign Dejan Kulusevski permanently at the end of this season, according to the Daily Mail.

The 21-year-old has impressed after joining Tottenham on a loan deal with Juventus for just £8 million in the January transfer window, after the club failed to secure the signings of Luis Diaz and Adama Traore.

The midfielder has nevertheless won over Tottenham fans and has become a regular starter alongside Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, with the trio having a combined total of 27 goal contributions in just the last eight Premier League games.

The Mail reports that Spurs will look to sign the Sweden international on a permanent basis for £25m at the end of the season. This could increase to £30m if he makes appearances in at least half of Tottenham's Premier League games for a minimum of 45 minutes, alongside qualification for the Champions League.

Dejan Kulusevski may stay at Tottenham. Visionhaus/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Paulo Dybala is said to be in talks with Atletico Madrid, according to Pedro Almeida. The Argentina star was made aware of the Spanish club's interest, and the two parties are reportedly holding ongoing discussions about a move this summer, which is when his Juventus contract expires. Dybala's future in Turin has been ended by the form of the arrival Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina in January. Arsenal are also reportedly keen on landing the 28-year-old attacking player.

- Manchester City are interested in making an offer for Club Brugge midfielder Charles De Ketelaere. According to Ekrem Konur, Brugge would take no less than €40m to transfer the 21-year-old attacking midfielder. The Belgium international has impressed in the Belgian Pro League, with 14 goals and eight assists in his 32 appearances.

- Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto could return to Spain this summer for a fee of €40m. Despite being a star player for the Serie A side, according to Gazetta dello Sport, Lazio are looking to bolster their coffers with an impending squad reshuffle at the end of the season. Serie A giants Juventus are also said to be keeping an eye on Alberto, whose relationship with Lazio boss Mauricio Sarri is said to be tense, and one of the main reasons he's considering a switch.

- Allan is set to depart Everton at the end of the season as Frank Lampard looks to overhaul a struggling Toffees squad, reports the Sun. The 31-year-old has appeared in 23 of the 28 Premier League fixtures this season and remains in contract for another year, however, Lampard looks more interested in securing Donny van de Beek on a permanent move from Manchester United. Amidst financial concerns, the Brazil star looks to be one of many players leaving Goodison Park this summer.