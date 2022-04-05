Transfer Talk: Real Madrid lead pack for Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni

Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni is a part of Real Madrid's summer transfer plans. NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Tchouameni headed to Real?

Real Madrid are leading the race for the signature of Aurelien Tchouameni, reports The Telegraph.

The AS Monaco midfielder has been on the radar of a number of European clubs throughout the season, with Premier League sides Manchester City and Manchester United both hopeful of securing his services.

But with the Ligue 1 club looking for a fee in the region of £67 million, Pep Guardiola's City may have difficulty in acquiring him while remaining in the chase for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

That has allowed Los Blancos to take a commanding position in the race for Tchouameni, with Carlo Ancelotti looking to evolve his midfield options at the Santiago Bernabeu. Luka Modric will turn 37-years-old in September, while Toni Kroos recently turned 32 back in January as he approaches the final year of his deal.

Tchouameni has made 40 appearances for Monaco this season, with form that has seen him begin to earn regular minutes for the France national team, scoring in the 2-1 over Ivory Coast on March 25.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

PAPER GOSSIP

- Paris Saint-Germain have made an offer to Paul Pogba as they look to acquire him on a free transfer, reveals the Manchester Evening News. It is reported that the deal is worth less than what he has been offered by Man United, and while the 29-year-old midfielder is willing to make the switch to the Parc des Princes, the report adds that a return to Juventus remains his preferred option.

- Watford defender William Troost-Ekong could be on his way to MLS side LA Galaxy on a loan deal, reveals CBS Sports. The 28-year-old centre-back has made 16 appearances in the Premier League this season, but has not featured for the Hornets since January after some injury struggles he sustained while representing Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

- Napoli are looking for a fee of €120m if they are to part ways with striker Victor Osimhen in the summer, reveals Corriere dello Sport. It is reported that the 23-year-old is on the radar of Newcastle United, Manchester United and Arsenal ahead of a potential summer move, though the Serie A side's demands could cool interest in their frontman, who has scored 15 goals in 25 appearances this season.

- Bayern Munich are in talks with agent Mino Raiola with aims to complete a double swoop of Ajax Amsterdam stars Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui, writes Fabrizio Romano. Barcelona are still waiting for 24-year-old Mazraoui to make his decision after tabling an offer, while Netherlands international Gravenberch looks destined for a switch to the Allianz Arena. The 19-year-old has made 38 appearances this season for Ajax.

- AC Milan have identified Fabian Schar as a potential solution at centre-back, according to Rudy Galetti. As time runs down on Alessio Romagnoli's contract, the Rossoneri have been looking at alternatives to replace him, and it looks as though 30-year-old Switzerland international Schar has been escalated up the San Siro hierarchy's list of candidates. He has made 20 starts in the Premier League this season for Newcastle.

- Mohamed Salah has no interest in a move to LaLiga, according to the Here We Go podcast.The 29-year-old winger has been linked with Barcelona in recent weeks as he approaches the final year of his Liverpool contract, but following reports that he is close to agreeing new terms at Anfield, the latest indicates he isn't thinking about the possibility of making the switch to the Camp Nou.