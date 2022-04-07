LIVE Transfer Talk: PSG hope move for Leipzig's Nkunku makes Mbappe stay

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: PSG want Nkunku return

Paris Saint-Germain are hoping to bring Christopher Nkunku back to the club from RB Leipzig, according to Foot Mercato.

The 24-year-old is one of many who have come through PSG's famed academy before leaving without making their full impact on the first team and then going on to impress elsewhere.

Nkunku made a total of 78 appearances for Les Parisiens during his time there, including 40 from the bench, before joining RB Leipzig in 2019.

He is now one of the most sought-after players in Europe, having recorded an incredible 27 goals and 17 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions this term.

Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City and Barcelona are all among those interested, but PSG are the most serious about signing the France international.

The reports say that PSG have even started negotiations with his representatives ahead of a possible move.

In addition to bringing in a talented player, PSG are also hoping that re-signing Nkunku could even persuade Kylian Mbappe to stay past this season, despite persisting reports that have linked the World Cup winner with Real Madrid.

Sky Sports Deutschland reports that RB Leipzig will do all they can to keep Nkunku and are offering a contract extension to keep him past his deal through 2024 that would see the attacking midfielder receive a pay rise.

Leipzig would also include a release clause that could rise as high as €65 million in an effort to show that they are willing to compromise.

08.00 BST: Manchester United are set to finalise the appointment of Erik ten Hag as the club's next manager, sources have told ESPN's Mark Ogden and Rob Dawson.

Ten Hag, 52, who was interviewed by United last month, had been on a four-man shortlist alongside Paris Saint-Germain's Mauricio Pochettino, Spain coach Luis Enrique and Sevilla's Julen Lopetegui. Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel and Bayern Munich's Julian Nagelsmann were ruled out as being unattainable due to their commitment to their present employers.

Sources in England and the Netherlands have told ESPN that United have settled on Ten Hag as their new manager and that the Ajax manager is ready to leave the Dutch champions to take charge at Old Trafford at the end of the season.

United's pursuit of a new manager has been led by football director John Murtough and technical director Darren Fletcher, who have reported to chief executive Richard Arnold, with joint-chairman Joel Glazer having the final decision on the appointment.

While some at United considered PSG boss Pochettino, sources have told ESPN, Arnold and Glazer are in agreement that Ten Hag is the best candidate to replace interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who has been in charge since December.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- ESPN sources say that Manchester United are close to finalising an agreement to hire Ajax Amsterdam manager Erik ten Hag, and The Sun is reporting that the incoming manager has already started a wish list of players to add to the squad at Old Trafford. Atop that list is Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves. The Red Devils have been longtime admirers of the Portugal midfielder, and the reported new boss is said to share their enthusiasm for the 25-year-old.

- Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger, who is set to be a free agent in the summer, is at least €2m per season away from Juventus' wage valuations as the player and club discuss a possible move, according to Calciomercato. If a deal is reached, the signing bonus and commissions will total €20m, adds the report. The Germany international's representatives are also in conversation with Barcelona, PSG and Real Madrid. There is also a chance that he could stay at Stamford Bridge, depending on the Blues' situation.

- AC Milan are close to completing a deal for Lille centre-back Sven Botman worth an initial €30m plus a possible €3m in add-ons, reports Calciomercato. The Serie A leaders will now wait to see the extent of the cash influx for reaching next year's Champions League ahead of an agreement with the Dutchman and getting the contract signed.

- Rubin Kazan winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has decided that he wants to join Napoli, who are willing to sign him for €8m and are offering a contract until 2027, reports Corriere dello Sport. He is playing for Dinamo Batumi in his homeland of Georgia, following FIFA's ruling that foreign players in Ukraine and Russia are allowed to leave their clubs. There has previously been interest in him from Liverpool and Sevilla.

- West Ham United have registered their interest in signing Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, writes Football Insider. The 22-year-old has rejected various renewal proposals from the Gunners with his current contract culminating in the summer. There has been heavy interest from the Bundesliga, but the Arsenal academy graduate has not signed a precontract, leading to the Hammers asking to be kept abreast of developments.