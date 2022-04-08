The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man United, Liverpool eye move for Danjuma

Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma is being watched by both Manchester United and Liverpool, claims The Daily Mail.

Danjuma, 25, moved to the LaLiga club in August 2021 for a fee of around €25 million from Bournemouth. He has 14 goals and four assists from 29 games this season and starred in the shock Champions League win over Bayern Munich in midweek.

While the Netherlands international has a contract until 2026, he also has a reported release clause of €70m. As a result, a number of European clubs are tracking Danjuma's progress, but United will be favourites if they hire Dutch manager Erik ten Hag as the winger's idol growing up was Cristiano Ronaldo.

10.19 BST: Barcelona would be keen on Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski if he became available this summer but a deal remains difficult financially at this stage, sources have confirmed to ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens.

Barca have made no secret of their desire to sign a new striker ahead of next season. President Joan Laporta had set his sights on Erling Haaland, but there is fierce competition for the Borussia Dortmund forward.

ESPN have previously reported that Manchester City are leading the race to sign Haaland. Sources add that Real Madrid are also better placed than Barca, which has forced the Catalan club to explore other options.

09.45 BST: Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is struggling with his form, but the club want him to stay, says The Sun.

Rashford, 24, has been linked with a move as he has slipped down the pecking order under interim boss Ralf Rangnick and has Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona all interested in signing him.

United have a one-year option to extend Rashford's contract until 2024 so the ball is very much in their court.

09.02 BST: Juan Mata is looking to continue his playing career in Europe when he leaves Manchester United at the end of his contract in the summer but sources told ESPN's Rob Dawson that a return to Spain is not his first choice.

Mata's deal at Old Trafford is set to expire at the end of June and after a season of limited opportunities, the 33-year-old is keen to find regular football.

Sources said he believes he can still make an impact in Europe's top five leagues and while there is interest from clubs in LaLiga, Serie A and Ligue 1, it is understood that a move back to Spain is not a priority -- despite links with both Valencia and Real Oviedo -- and he would like to explore other opportunities.

Sources added there has been interest from both Milan and Internazionale as well as other clubs in Italy although Mata is set to wait until there are formal offers on the table before making a final decision.

08.30 BST: Erling Haaland has dismissed interest from Manchester United when considering his next move over fears they could not match his ambitions on the pitch, sources told ESPN's Rob Dawson.

United are looking for a striker this summer and indicated to Haaland and his representatives earlier this season they would be willing to match any financial offer he received from another club. However, sources told ESPN that intermediaries reported back that the striker would base his decision only on a club's "sporting project" and not where he could earn the most money.

Manchester City and Real Madrid lead the race to sign the Norwegian if he chooses to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer. Both clubs are regulars in the latter rounds of the Champions League while United have reached the quarterfinals only twice since 2011. United are not guaranteed to qualify for the competition next season, sitting seventh in the Premier League table, three points adrift of the top four.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Nick Judd)

- Newcastle United are seemingly ahead of Arsenal in the chase for Juventus' Paulo Dybala, according to Corriere dello Sport. The 28-year-old Argentina forward is looking for a new project which places him at centre stage next season, and the No. 10 is hoping he can find solace in the Premier League. Dybala is available on a free transfer at the end of the season, and he's expressed a desire to leave Italy. So far, Newcastle, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have made tentative enquiries, though the Argentine hasn't ruled out a switch to AC Milan. Newcastle could have the upper hand, however, given their ability to offer a bumper contract.

- Villarreal are keen to keep Giovani Lo Celso beyond the end of the season, when his loan spell is set to end, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Spaniards want to open talks with Tottenham about a permanent move, for there's no clause to buy included in the current loan deal. Villarreal boss Unai Emery was keen to complete a deal in January, when Lyon expressed an interest in the 25-year-old. Lo Celso once again impressed, this time in Villarreal's 1-0 win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

- As well as closing in on Ajax Amsterdam's Ryan Gravenberch, Bayern Munich are also set to swoop for his teammate -- and free transfer -- Noussair Mazraoui. This is according to Sport1, who believe that despite Barcelona leading the race for the Morocco right-back for the last few weeks, Bayern are close to pip them to the 24-year-old's signature in a deal that will take him to Germany until 2027. Mazraoui is set to earn €4m a season with the German giants.

- With sources telling ESPN that Ajax boss Erik ten Haag is close to taking over at Manchester United, the Sun believe his first target will be Wolverhampton Wanderers star Ruben Neves. Ten Haag believes 25-year-old Neves has the right attributes to succeed at Old Trafford, and could compliment his other transfer targets, Spurs' striker Harry Kane and West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. Wolves boss Bruno Lage, however, is keen to keep Neves at Molineux and says United will need to offer £100m.

- Nikola Milenkovic is a target for Juventus in the summer, according to Calciomercato. The Serbia midfielder has impressed for Fiorentina this season and has been a target for the Old Lady before. Juve are said to have been in contact with the 24-year-old's agent Fali Ramandani, with Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri keen to add the defender's versatility to his squad. Milenkovic is capable of playing in the centre or on the right side of defence.