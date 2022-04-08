The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Hazard key to Madrid's Haaland plan

Eden Hazard is keen to stay at Real Madrid but a move to Arsenal may be in the cards, according to Diario Sport.

Hazard has been linked with Arsenal in recent times, and it seems the Madrid club is depending on the Gunners being able to complete a move for the former Chelsea talisman if they are to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Real Madrid are showing real ambition ahead of the summer transfer window, having been heavily linked with Kylian Mbappe, who is set to be a free agent when his Paris Saint-Germain contract ends in the summer.

While they haven't been as prominent, links between Real Madrid and Haaland have endured. However, the Norwegian has concerns around fitting into the same team as Karim Benzema..

Even without paying a fee to PSG for Mbappe, completing both transfers would be huge financially, and Madrid plan on funds raised by moving on Hazard helping to deal with that.

Eden Hazard could be on the move back to London, this time for Arsenal. Angel Martinez/Getty Images

- AC Milan have identified Real Madrid's Marco Asensio as their main priority for the right wing, reports Tuttosport, who state that it would take between €25m and €30m to bring in the Spaniard. They could be helped by the fact Los Blancos are wondering whether to offer him a contract past his current one, which ends in 2023. However, there is also Premier League competition and Milan could struggle to match his wage demands.

- Torino's Bremer remains Internazionale's main centre-back option for the summer transfer window, reports Nicolo Schira, who adds that they have already made contact with the Brazilian's agent twice. Inter are currently offering him €2.5m-per-year, while they will also speak to Torino in the coming weeks to reach an agreement, with Il Toro wanting between €25m and €30m.

- Juventus have a draft agreement to sign Raoul Bellanova for between €8m and €9m, reports Calciomercato, though that also depends on Cagliari being able to make his loan move from Bordeaux a permanent one. Presuming the deal does come to fruition, it is also unknown whether Bellanova would go straight into Massimiliano Allegri's squad to fight for a place in the team or initially head out on loan -- perhaps to Cagliari again.

- Ajax Amsterdam and Leeds United are all scouting Fluminense winger Matheus Martins, as reported by Ekrem Konur. So far this season, the 18-year-old has managed two goals and one assist in 10 matches across all competitions.

- Rangers will allow Amad Diallo to return to Manchester United at the first opportunity after being underwhelmed by his performances since he joined on loan in January, according to Football Insider. The Scottish giants will not be attempting to extend his loan or sign him permanently, after he has so far managed just six appearances, scoring once.