Transfer Talk: Juventus want Chelsea's Jorginho to return them to glory

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Jorginho key to Juve's overhaul

Juventus have made Chelsea midfielder Jorginho a top priority for this summer, according to Tuttosport.

Massimiliano Allegri is looking to establish a winning mentality in Turin and is planning an overhaul in midfield with hopes of landing a number of Italy internationals.

After Internazionale secured the league last season, Juventus have found themselves five points behind leaders AC Milan having played one more game than the three teams above them in the current campaign.

That has seen Juventus assessing a number of options as they prepare to rebuild a side that looks set to be without Paulo Dybala as the final months tick down on his contract. Jorginho will have just one year left on his deal at Stamford Bridge in the summer, and the Allianz Stadium hierarchy are planning to take advantage of that with a proposal that looks to tempt him to Turin.

The 30-year-old played a key part of Chelsea's success in the Champions League last season as well as securing the European Championship with Italy, earning him a nomination for the Ballon d'Or.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Negotiations between AC Milan and Real Madrid are continuing over the signature of Marco Asensio, writes Calciomercato. The LaLiga club are prepared to open talks over the 26-year-old winger if they receive an offer of €25 million to €30 million, with the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy looking to move on a number of players during the summer as they look to complete a deal for Kylian Mbappe.

- Aston Villa want to acquire PSV Eindhoven and England youth international Noni Madueke, reveals Ekrem Konur. The Eredivisie club are looking for a fee in the region of €30m for his services, with the 20-year-old being a key part of Roger Schmidt's side this season, scoring nine times from 31 appearances.

- Teams in the Premier League and Europe are tracking Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 19-year-old is on loan at Huddersfield Town where he has become a key player this season, and despite recent reports that Thomas Tuchel was preparing to make him part of the Blues first team next season, it is expected that Stamford Bridge will receive a number of proposals for Colwill when the transfer market opens.

- Jesse Lingard has teams in the Serie A monitoring him, reports the Mirror. AS Roma, AC Milan and Juventus are all keeping tabs on the 29-year-old midfielder who will be out of contract at Old Trafford in the summer. Lingard has struggled for regular minutes this season at Manchester United, starting just three games across all competitions.

- Cagliari are preparing to trigger the clause in Raoul Bellanova's loan deal to make his move permanent, reports Nicolo Schira. The right-back can be signed from Bordeaux for a fee of €1m, and he now looks set to extend his stay in the Serie A after impressing this season.