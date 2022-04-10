Craig Burley sees so many problems at Manchester United and isn't sure Erik ten Hag will be able to succeed there. (1:33)

TOP STORY: Benfica seek £127m fee for Nunez's transfer

Benfica have named their transfer fee if they are to part ways with striker Darwin Nunez in the summer, according to the Sun.

Nunez is reported to have a release clause in the region of £127 million, though the latest suggests that the Lisbon club are prepared to allow him to leave for a fee in the region of £113m.

Manchester United and Arsenal are believed to be leading the race for his signature.

The 22-year-old striker has found himself on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs this season, with West Ham United having a club-record bid of £60m turned down during the January transfer window.

The Uruguay international has netted 29 goals this season, recently scoring against Liverpool in Benfica's Champions League first leg quarterfinal clash at Estadio la Luz.

Darwin Nunez looks to be Uruguay's next great striker. Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Bayern Munich chairman Herbert Hainer believes Thomas Muller will remain at the club for the rest of his career. Speaking to BR24 Sport, he said: "I am firmly convinced that Thomas Muller belongs to Bayern like the Frauenkirche [cathedral] belongs to Munich. I am convinced he will end his career at Bayern." The 32-year-old attacking midfielder will enter the final year of his contract in the summer.

- Ivan Perisic is set for more talks at Internazionale as a number of clubs continue to monitor his situation closely at the San Siro. The 33-year-old winger will meet with Inter representatives soon, according to Fabrizio Romano, with the Serie A club keen to keep him at the club. The Croatia international's contract will expire at the end of the season.

- Juventus are in talks with the agent of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, reveals Calciomercato. The Lazio midfielder is reported to be valued at around €70m, but the Bianconeri will look to negotiate a lower fee as they continue their search for midfield reinforcements in the summer. The 27-year-old has made 31 Serie A appearances this season for Lazio.

- Valencia are willing to allow Jasper Cillessen to leave in the summer after reports that PSV were keen to land the Netherlands goalkeeper, writes Marca. The 32-year-old's deal is set to expire in 2023, and it is reported that the LaLiga club are willing to do business as they look to enhance their economic situation. Cillessen has starred 15 times this season in La Liga for Los Che.

- RB Leipzig are making an attempt to swoop in for Erik ten Hag despite being linked to Manchester United, reveals the Mirror. It is reported that the Bundesliga club have made a lucrative offer to the 52-year-old Ajax Amsterdam boss, after talks recently took place. Sources have previously told ESPN that United is set to finalise a deal for Ten Hag to over as permanent manager at Old Trafford.