Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski could be on the verge of a move to Barcelona. Getty

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Lewandowski eyes Camp Nou switch

Barcelona are keen on signing Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and have even started initial talks, as has been reported by Sky Sports Deutschland.

Work is said to already be in progress regarding the length of the Poland international's potential contract and the possible salary.

Lewandowski has been a key man for Bayern since joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2014 and has hit the back of the net with scary regularity. This season, he has managed an outstanding 46 goals and four assists from 40 matches across all competitions.

However, Bayern are in a slightly precarious position as the frontman's contract ends in 2023, with the 33-year-old open to change as it would fulfil a dream to play in LaLiga and boosted his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or.

The reports adds that Lewandowski hasn't made his decision yet or asked Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn to let him leave in the summer. Bayern don't want to see their main striker leave and a fee would need to be negotiated if he is to leave.

Barcelona feel that Lewandowski can guarantee them at least 30 goals-per-season, so are looking to offer him a contract of two or three years worth between €30-35 million -- a yearly raise of over €10m.

08.44 BST: Belgium international Leandro Trossard is one of the players Newcastle United would consider moving for this summer if winger Allan Saint-Maximin leaves the club, the Daily Mail reports.

Saint-Maximin, 25, is the club's outstanding star player and, despite substantial transfer spending in January following the takeover by the Saudi-backed PFI earlier this season, the former France youth international could leave St James' Park this summer.

If Saint-Maximin does move this summer then Brighton & Hove Albion's Trossard, Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby and Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson would all be potential targets to replace him.

08.00 BST: Casemiro has called on Real Madrid fans to stop whistling Gareth Bale, and said "when you whistle a player like that, you're whistling the history of this club."

Bale was jeered on Saturday when he came on as a 74th minute substitute during Madrid's 2-0 LaLiga win over Getafe, in his first appearance at the Bernabeu since February 2020. The forward has played just five times for Madrid in the league this season. Fans were angry when he was declared unfit for the team's Clasico clash with Barcelona last month, only to start for Wales -- scoring twice in a World Cup playoff with Austria -- four days later.

"When you whistle one player, you whistle all of us," midfielder Casemiro told a news conference on Monday ahead of Madrid's Champions League quarterfinal second leg with Chelsea. "Football is about opinions, everyone has theirs, but I don't agree when a player on my team is whistled. We're all on the same side, we have to support him."

Bale's contract at Madrid will expire this summer, bringing an end to a nine-year stay in Spain that has seen him win four Champions League titles -- scoring in the 2014 and 2018 finals -- but also attract criticism for his injury record and perceived prioritising of his national team.

The 32-year-old has also faced criticism in the Spanish media and slammed their coverage as "disgusting" after he was labelled a "parasite" by newspaper Marca after Madrid's Clasico defeat.

"I didn't like the whistles the other day for Bale," Casemiro added. "He's a historic player for this club. He's scored a lot of important goals for this club. When you whistle a player like that, you're whistling the history of this club. I didn't like it. I think the fans have to support us."

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves has emerged as one of Arsenal's priorities during the summer transfer window, reports Sky Sports. However, Wolves value the Portugal international at between £50m and £60m, while the Gunners also face potential competition from the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

- Real Madrid and Luka Modric are both eager for a new deal, which ends in the summer, but there is a difference of opinion when it comes to wages, reports Gianluca Di Marzio. The 36-year-old took a 10% reduction last season in order to help the club's finances as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, and his agent wants Modric to return to his former wage of €12.5m-per-season, or at least stay on what he is on now. On the other hand, Los Blancos want a further reduction.

- Brighton & Hove Albion are planning on extending Danny Welbeck's contract, reports Ekrem Konur, with the former England international's current deal culminating in the summer. It is suggested that the new contract would keep the striker at the Amex Stadium for one year, with the option to extend that for another year. He has managed 20 Premier League appearances this season, scoring three goals.