Barcelona are keen on signing Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and have even started initial talks, as has been reported by Sky Sports Deutschland.

Work is said to already be in progress regarding the length of the Poland international's potential contract and the possible salary.

Lewandowski has been a key man for Bayern since joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2014 and has hit the back of the net with scary regularity. This season, he has managed an outstanding 46 goals and four assists from 40 matches across all competitions.

However, Bayern are in a slightly precarious position as the frontman's contract ends in 2023, with the 33-year-old open to change as it would fulfil a dream to play in LaLiga and boosted his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or.

The reports adds that Lewandowski hasn't made his decision yet or asked Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn to let him leave in the summer. Bayern don't want to see their main striker leave and a fee would need to be negotiated if he is to leave.

Barcelona feel that Lewandowski can guarantee them at least 30 goals-per-season, so are looking to offer him a contract of two or three years worth between €30-35 million -- a yearly raise of over €10m.

Robert Lewandowski could be on the verge of Barcelona move. Getty

- Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves has emerged as one of Arsenal's priorities during the summer transfer window, reports Sky Sports. However, Wolves value the Portugal international at between £50m and £60m, while the Gunners also face potential competition from the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

- Real Madrid and Luka Modric are both eager for a new deal, which ends in the summer, but there is a difference of opinion when it comes to wages, reports Gianluca Di Marzio. The 36-year-old took a 10% reduction last season in order to help the club's finances as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, and his agent wants Modric to return to his former wage of €12.5m-per-season, or at least stay on what he is on now. On the other hand, Los Blancos want a further reduction.

- In an interview with Amazon Prime Video Sport France, Sergio Ramos admitted that he would like to stay at Paris Saint-Germain past his current contract, which runs until the summer of 2023.

"I would like to play between four to five more years at a high level and then have another experience, " said the 36-year-old. "Here, I have two years in Paris, we will try to do three, one more, and then we will see. But as long as the physique holds up, I think I'll be able to keep my mind focused."

- Brighton & Hove Albion are planning on extending Danny Welbeck's contract, reports Ekrem Konur, with the former England international's current deal culminating in the summer. It is suggested that the new contract would keep the striker at the Amex Stadium for one year, with the option to extend that for another year. He has managed 20 Premier League appearances this season, scoring three goals.