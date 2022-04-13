LIVE Transfer Talk: Barcelona eye Arsenal's Gabriel to bolster backline

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes is on Barcelona's radar. David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barcelona eye Gunners' Gabriel

Arsenal central defender Gabriel Magalhaes has been attracting admiring glances from Barcelona, and could leave the Gunners this summer, according to Diario Sport.

Gabriel joined the North London club after leaving Lille in 2020 and has been a regular under Mikel Arteta, forming a solid defensive partnership with Ben White this season.

Barca boss Xavi Hernandez has pressed his employers to make a move for the 24-year-old as he looks to prepare for the expected departures of Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti.

Arsenal are said to be open to the move as they freshen up their own defensive options, but they have listed three players they would like to see come in the opposite direction as part of any deal.

Forward Memphis Depay, goalkeeper Neto and midfielder Riqui Puig are all on the list, with Depay the preferred option, a player that would add strength to what is currently a limited strikeforce following the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

09.00 BST: Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has brushed aside reports that Robert Lewandowski could leave the club this summer.

Recent reports claimed Lewandowski, who has one year left in his contract with Bayern, is considering an offer from Barcelona and could leave Bayern in the transfer window.

"We are not crazy," Kahn said on Tuesday when asked about Lewandowski's future. "We are talking about a player that scores between 30 and 40 goals for us each season. We will definitely have him with us for another season. We are in contact with his entourage to discuss the future."

Lewandowski joined Bayern in the summer of 2014 from Borussia Dortmund. The Poland international is the top scorer in the Bundelsiga this season with 32 goals in 29 appearances.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Nick Judd)

- Gareth Bale will leave Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer and continue playing football, but only if Wales qualify for the World Cup, according to Dragons boss Rob Page. As quoted by the Sun, the Page explained if Bale has a World Cup to prepare for, he'll find a new club, as its the only tournament missing from his CV. Bale, who was on the bench for Madrid's Champions League tie against Chelsea on Tuesday, was booed by the Madrid faithful last weekend, and looks set to end his stay in the Spanish capital this summer. Wales is set to face Scotland or Ukraine this summer for the chance to seal a place in Qatar.

- Barcelona are considering a move for VfB Stuttgart left-back Borna Sosa, according to Sport. The Catalan giants want competition for places behind Jordi Alba, and the 24-year-old, who has played 23 games for Stuttgart could fit the bill. Sosa's Stuttgart contract ends in 2025 but the Croatian has a €25 million release clause if the side are relegated.

- AC Milan are exploring new options ahead of the 2022-23 season and they have their eye on a sensational cross-city swoop for Ivan Perisic, according to Rudy Galetti. The 33-year-old's contract expires next June and Internazionale are yet to extend the Croatian's existing deal. This uncertainty has prompted Milan's representatives to make contact with Perisic's entourage in the hope of strengthening their wide options, and stealing a player from their nearest rivals.

- Vasco da Gama star Andrey Santos is attracting interest from across Europe, with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Barcelona among the clubs trying to sign the highly-rated midfielder. The 17-year-old's contract is due to expire in August 2023 and despite making only three appearances this season for the Rio de Janeiro side, Globo Esporte reports that Santos could be heading to Europe. AC Milan, AS Monaco and Benfica are also interested, although Vasco are also keen to hang on to their man and offer the Brazilian U20 international a longer deal.