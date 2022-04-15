Cristiano Ronaldo could be on his way out of Manchester United for the second time in his career, according to reports. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Ten Hag to sanction Ronaldo's Man United exit

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag is widely tipped to take over as the next Manchester United manager, and now it transpires that Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't form part of his plans, reports the Daily Star.

The Dutch manager is said to have agreed a deal in principle to become the next Red Devils' boss, and one of his first decisions has been to sanction the departure of United fan favourite and icon Ronaldo, who Ten Hag doesn't feel fits into his playing structure.

The 37-year-old Portugal star returned to Old Trafford last summer after making a stunning return from Juventus in a £12 million deal. And yet while he has scored 18 goals on his comeback, he has struggled to lead the side back into trophy contention.

In fact, Ronaldo has scored just four goals in his past 13 games and is said to be increasingly disillusioned with life back in Manchester, though he has the option to extend his stay by one year. However, that decision could be taken out of his hands as Ten Hag plots a makeover in his first summer in the hot seat.

LIVE BLOG

08.43 BST: Manchester City are yet to receive any responses to contract offers made to attacking trio Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling, TEAMtalk reports.

All three are out of contract at the end of next season, and City manager Pep Guardiola has signed off on the club offering new deals to each of them.

However, TEAMtalk reports that only Mahrez is the only player City are confident of putting pen to paper at this point, while Sterling and Jesus are interested in moves elsewhere.

08.00 BST: Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will turn down any approach from Manchester United this summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

Kane has been a target for both United and Man City in recent seasons, but Spurs' resurgence under manager Antonio Conte has convinced the England captain that his future lies there.

Tottenham hold a narrow advantage over north London rivals Arsenal in the race for fourth place. Spurs to qualify for the Champions League. Spurs are fourth in the table, three points above the Gunners who have a game in hand. The two rivals face off in a rearranged derby on Thursday, May 12.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Nick Judd)

- German giants and rivals Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are battling it out for left-footed central defender Nico Schlotterbeck, reports Kicker. Bayern believe he could be the perfect replacement for Dortmund-bound Niklas Sule, though Dortmund themselves are as keen to win Schlotterbeck's signature. The 22-year-old SC Freiburg defender is contracted to the club until 2023, and his exit could result in a transfer fee of €25m.

- Torino president Urbano Cairo has told Tuttomercatoweb he believes striker Andrea Belotti could be set to leave the club for free in the summer, and even suggests that he could have already agreed a deal elsewhere. AC Milan, Napoli and Atalanta are all keen on landing the 28-year-old forward, who will be a free agent this summer and Cairo is very much of the opinion that his future isn't with Il Toro.

- Manchester United have been discussing internally the prospect of signing Everton forward Richarlison, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 24-year-old Brazil international and his Velasco Sport Group have officially signed with CAA Base Agency, who could work on his behalf should United make an official approach. Richarlison is currently focused on keeping Everton in the Premier League, but he could be one of many to leave Goodison Park should the Toffees get relegated. Benfica star Darwin Nunez has also been discussed as a possible target by those at Old Trafford, though any transfer targets will depend on the confirmation of the new manager.

- Real Madrid are confident of signing AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni despite interest from Liverpool and Chelsea, according to AS. The 22-year-old central midfielder has been a key figure for the Ligue 1 side in the last two seasons and has subsequently been a target for a number of clubs. However, Real are said to be actively pursuing his signature. The Monegasques are said to be seeking a transfer fee of more than £50m for the France international, and the two clubs are said to be making progress in their negotiations.

- Arsenal and Manchester United are in a battle alongside German giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund for Norwich City full-back Max Aarons, according to the Sun. The 22-year-old defender has two years left on his contract at Carrow Road, but the Canaries may feel the time is right to wave goodbye to the coveted England youth international given their possible relegation from Premier League. Aarons has been the subject of interest from Barcelona and AS Roma in the past but has remained loyal to the Norfolk club, but a bid of £20m could be enough to lure him away this summer.