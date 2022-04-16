Darwin Nunez has impressed and is on the verge of a big move. PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Nunez now on to Newcastle?

Another twist in the race for Darwin Nunez looks to have taken place, with reports that Newcastle United have made an offer to Benfica worth in excess of €60 million, according to Foot Mercato.

The 22-year-old striker's performances this season have captured the interest of a number of Premier League sides this season, with West Ham United having a potential club-record bid turned down during the January transfer window.

Arsenal and Manchester United are also eyeing the Uruguay international, with the Old Trafford side having reportedly sent scouts to watch him in action in Benfica's Champions League quarterfinal with Liverpool.

Nunez has scored 30 goals in 35 games this season and looks certain to be the subject of transfer interest as soon as the season concludes.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

LIVE BLOG

10.19 BST: River Plate midfielder Enzo Fernandez has caught the eye of Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

The Daily Mail says that United sent scouts to watch the 21-year-old against Fortaleza in the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday, while Sports Illustrated reports that City are leading the race to sign the midfielder.

Fernandez has a reported release clause of $26m, which is just over £20m, and is ready for a move to Europe.

09.46 BST: Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic said on Friday he will leave the Premier League club at the end of the season, bringing an end to his five-year spell at Old Trafford.

Serbia international Matic, who is under contract at United until 2023, has made 26 appearances across all competitions for the club this season.

"I have informed the board, the manager and the players of my decision," the 33-year-old wrote on Instagram. "It has been a huge honour and a privilege to play for this great club. A big thank you to the fans for their unwavering support.

"I will now give everything until the end of the season to help my team mates finish as strongly as possible."

09.14 BST: Tottenham are already set to commit €80m on making loan signings Cristian Romero and Dejan Kulusevski permanent, but the club plan to back Antonio Conte further this summer as he tries to turn Spurs into Premier League title contenders, sources told ESPN.

Conte has publicly indicated the north Londoners will pay the €55m fixed fee to Atalanta for Romero while sources told ESPN that he is pushing for Kulusevski's temporary switch from Juventus to be formalised by taking up an option to buy the winger for €30m.

Conte has ambitious plans to overhaul his squad with sources suggesting a right-back, centre-back, a midfielder, a back-up striker and a back-up goalkeeper are his main priorities; a list which senior figures at Tottenham are willing to support in principle despite the club posted a pre-tax loss of £80.2m in their most recent financial figures last November.

09.00 BST: Erik ten Hag, who is set to take over the managerial role at Manchester United, is keen on signing Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, sources told ESPN.

Ten Hag discussed his thoughts over the United squad as part of his interview for the job at Old Trafford last month and official confirmation of his appointment could come as early as the end of April.

The recruitment department at United have also been finalising shortlists on players in each position for the summer transfer window, and Ten Hag will be allowed to present his own targets. Among them is Tchouameni, the 22-year-old midfielder who is enjoying a fine season in Ligue 1. Tchouameni initially impressed under former Monaco manager Niko Kovac and has raised his game further under Philippe Clement, following his arrival in January.

Monaco are open to negotiations regarding a move for their rising star this summer and will ask for a transfer fee of €60-€70 million. Sources told ESPN that Paris Saint-Germain are interested in the Frenchman but added that as it stands, he favours a move away from France. Chelsea have also made contact with Tchouameni's agent and Monaco but United may have the upper hand on their Premier League rivals considering the uncertainty over the club's ownership at present.

play 1:31 Why Tchouameni would be perfect for Erik Ten Hag at Man United Julien Laurens explains why Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni would be a good fit at Manchester United.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- FC Salzburg are set to sign Shakhtar Donetsk star Fernando, according to Fabrizio Romano. It is reported that the 23-year-old striker is seen as a replacement for Karim Adeyemi who has been heavily linked with a number of clubs across Europe in recent months. The deal requires just the final few details with the Ukrainian Premier League striker set to join up with the Austrian Bundesliga club in July.

- Mallorca have no plans to execute the €15m option clause to make Vedat Muriqi's loan move become permanent, writes Ekrem Konur. The 27-year-old striker joined from Lazio on loan during the January transfer window, but a return of three goals in 10 LaLiga matches has failed to persuade the board to extend his stay at Son Moix. The Kosovo international scored the winner in Mallorca's 1-0 league win over Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

- Juventus are stepping up their approach for Sassuolo's Giacomo Raspadori, reveals Tuttosport. The 22-year-old's performances in the league this season are reported to have captured the attention of Bianconeri stars Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci who are both supporting the pursuit of the Serie A forward. Raspadori has contributed to 13 goals in 26 starts so far this season.

- LaLiga sides are beginning to enquire with Getafe over the potential signing of striker Hugo Duro, reports Marca. Duro is on loan at Valencia, and have the option to make his move permanent for €4m, but teams have already made contact with the 22-year-old's parent club on whether a deal can be reached if Los Che pass. He has scored six goals in 19 starts this season.