TOP STORY: Nunez now on to Newcastle?

Another twist in the race for Darwin Nunez looks to have taken place, with reports that Newcastle United have made an offer to Benfica worth in excess of €60 million, according to Foot Mercato.

The 22-year-old striker's performances this season have captured the interest of a number of Premier League sides this season, with West Ham United having a potential club-record bid turned down during the January transfer window.

Arsenal and Manchester United are also eyeing the Uruguay international, with the Old Trafford side having reportedly sent scouts to watch him in action in Benfica's Champions League quarterfinal with Liverpool.

Nunez has scored 30 goals in 35 games this season and looks certain to be the subject of transfer interest as soon as the season concludes.

Darwin Nunez has impressed and is on the verge of a big move. PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- A race for the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni is heating up as Premier League sides Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United look to challenge Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid for his signature, reports Mundo Deportivo. The 22-year-old AS Monaco midfielder has been on the radar of some of Europe's biggest clubs since the season began, and he has remained a significant player for the Ligue 1 side this season, having made 42 appearances so far this season.

- FC Salzburg are set to sign Shakhtar Donetsk star Fernando, according to Fabrizio Romano. It is reported that the 23-year-old striker is seen as a replacement for Karim Adeyemi who has been heavily linked with a number of clubs across Europe in recent months. The deal requires just the final few details with the Ukrainian Premier League striker set to join up with the Austrian Bundesliga club in July.

- Mallorca have no plans to execute the €15 million option clause to make Vedat Muriqi's loan move become permanent, writes Ekrem Konur. The 27-year-old striker joined from Lazio on loan during the winter transfer window, but a return of three goals in 10 LaLiga matches has failed to persuade the board to extend his stay at Son Moix. The Kosovo international scored the winner in Mallorca's 1-0 league win over Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

- Juventus are stepping up their approach for Sassuolo's Giacomo Raspadori, reveals Tuttosport. The 22-year-old's performances in the league this season are reported to have captured the attention of Bianconeri stars Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci who are both supporting the pursuit of the Serie A forward. Raspadori has contributed to 13 goals in 26 starts so far this season.

- LaLiga sides are beginning to enquire with Getafe over the potential signing of striker Hugo Duro, reports Marca. Duro is on loan at Valencia, and have the option to make his move permanent for €4 million, but teams have already made contact with the 22-year-old's parent club on whether a deal can be reached if Los Che pass. He has scored six goals in 19 starts this season.